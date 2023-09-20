Bollywood Producer Ritika Anand: "A Journey of Surrender and ‘Self’-Discovery"

"It's a Play!

Bollywood Producer Ritika Anand

In recent months, I've often been asked, 'What are you doing with your 'self'?' In these more recent days, as I delve deeper into the world of authoring and writing for the spiritual movement of my Master, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, I've been repeatedly questioned, 'Are you publicizing spirituality like a business?' Valid questions, indeed!

Truth be told, 'I' am doing nothing! On the path of Neo Sanyas, 'I' can't do anything. 'I' simply exist and let life unfold. I am merely playing my part in a grand cosmic drama, guided by a master player from beyond. I understand little of the world he takes me into. To learn this cosmic play, I had to surrender my ego, my 'self.' Peace itself is a play, the peaceful are players, just as war is a play, and warriors are players. Business, too, is a play, and businessmen, mere players. Spirituality is also a play & the spiritualist too. Life itself is a play, and all of us, simply players!

Two and a half years ago, when I embarked on this journey of surrendering my ego through sanyas, Bhagwan was right when he said, 'we are collaborating because our purpose is the same.' Yet, life has no purpose. Essentially, he was saying, ‘we share the same purpose of existence to fulfil’. We all share the same purpose - love, for love is god & divinity's highest vibrational frequency, what all of existence is made of

In a world teeming with 'self' love advocates and life coaches, 'Being Selfish' may sound like the way to be. In agreement with it all, My upcoming book is titled 'Being Selfish’. However, on the path to buddhatva, sanyas has shown me that 'self' love is 'selfless.' The deeper we delve, the less of any 'self' we find, and the more we discover the more definitions & boundaries of the idea of ‘self’ disappears. One finds only love that encompasses all existence. Love taught me selflessness, ‘I’ less ness and Bhagwan taught me that 'being selfish' is life minus the 'self,' minus the 'I,' resulting in profound silence (Shhh). In essence, there is no 'self' at all.

Dedicated in the preface to my greatest teachers, love and Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, both essentially being one and the same, 'Being Selfish' delves deeper into exploring the word ‘selfish’ to liberate individuals from hive minds into true and total freedom, within this very world of communion and community.

There is no greater form of self-love than selflessness. The greatest gift we can give ourselves is the gift of our own story of freedom!

I'm currently excited to attend the first Rajneesh Sadhna Sang International (RSSI) world congress meet at the Tapoban International Commune in Nepal. This marks the first gathering of Neo Sanyasins from around the world, with the aim of liberating Osho from 33 years of copyright. Osho is a teacher of the New World for the New Man & an institution in consciousness for truth seekers. Swami Anand Arun, the founder of the commune and one of Osho's first disciples, has initiated this sang. From my perspective, the movement under Swamiji's guidance and the bond of friendship, the purest form of love, has enough individuals in the community to challenge not only through legal means but also through art, creativity, music, literature, poetry, and business. As the saying goes, 'the pen is mightier than the sword.' They are a different breed of warriors, warrior monks, whom I refer to as Bhagwan's Zorba The Buddhas. RSSI is indeed the greatest gift a disciple can offer his master - the gift of true and complete freedom, liberation from the 'self,' allowing us all to experience our destiny of true freedom.

Today, one isn't considered a spiritual guru or master unless they've provided an interpretation of the Geeta. The Geeta serves as a guiding light for modern humanity, yet it remains elusive due to the enigmatic presence of Krishna, a man of great complexity. To comprehend Krishna, one must be prepared to surrender fully, shedding morals, beliefs, ideas, and all barriers that might lead to preconceived notions. Krishna is a paradox, contradictory & a spontaneity, and Bhagwan, not by interpreting the Geeta, but by living and unraveling Krishna and his philosophy, has allowed the world to witness and experience the essence of Krishna's no-philosophy, the philosophy of play, Krishna Leela.

We've forgotten how to be true children and play the game of life. Amidst all the controversies and divisions, there exists a consciousness that teaches us – a consciousness akin to Krishna consciousness at its finest. Only a master player of love or love itself, can teach the art of life's play, nothing else!

About the Author

Ritika Anand is the producer and female lead actor of popular science-fiction web series, JL50. She is currently authoring her first book, titled, Being Selfish - A dreamchaser’s way home. She is a Neo Sanyasin, running the Rajneesh Niwas Meditation Centre in Bambolim, Goa. The meditation centre is an extension of The Tapoban International commune in Kathmandu, Nepal. Ritika Anand is currently producing the trilogy Brahmaputra, being written by V.Vijendra Prasad and directed by Shailender Vyas.