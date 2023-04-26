“Brand Emporio”, A High-End Apparel Line From “Nyla Retail”

A whole new revolution is coming through a way in the fashion industry to disrupt all the old fashion apparel industry channels.

The co-founder of ‘Nyla Retail’, Mr. Abhinav Rastogi has bought this amazing concept of bringing all the high-end apparel brands under one roof with an affordable table to meet the end-to-end demand of the customers of a luxurious shopping experience.

Mr. Abhinav Rastogi’s idea is to bring high-end luxurious brands, variety, comfort & styling under one roof & make the “Brand Emporio”, a one stop solution for all the fashion needs.

Brand Emporio was established as a go-to destination for fashion conscious individuals to have a single stop that caters all their fashion requirements for each & every occasion.

It’s mission is to provide the most diverse range of branded clothing options with a pinch of affordability and a whole lot of uniqueness.

Their goal is to provide a full-fledged luxury shopping experience to it’s customers with over more than 18+ brands in men, women & kids category like ‘Levis’, ‘US Polo’, ‘Puma’, ‘Luxemborg’ etc;

Brand Emporio believes that fashion should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. That’s why they offer a astonishing multitude of leading national & international brands for clothing & footwear, & offer you a wholesome experience of curating a whole outfit under one roof at ease without a lot of burden at your pocket. Launching their very first two stores in ‘Meerut’ & ‘Ambala’.

“Brand Emporio”: An astounding experience of luxury & style.