Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Brand Emporio A High End Apparel Line From Nyla Retail

“Brand Emporio”, A High-End Apparel Line From “Nyla Retail”

Updated on: 26 April,2023 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

A whole new revolution is coming through a way in the fashion industry to disrupt all the old fashion apparel industry channels.

“Brand Emporio”, A High-End Apparel Line From “Nyla Retail”


The co-founder of ‘Nyla Retail’, Mr. Abhinav Rastogi has bought this amazing concept of bringing all the high-end apparel brands under one roof with an affordable table to meet the end-to-end demand of the customers of a luxurious shopping experience.


Mr. Abhinav Rastogi’s idea is to bring high-end luxurious brands, variety, comfort & styling under one roof & make the “Brand Emporio”, a one stop solution for all the fashion needs.



Brand Emporio was established as a go-to destination for fashion conscious individuals to have a single stop that caters all their fashion requirements for each & every occasion.


It’s mission is to provide the most diverse range of branded clothing options with a pinch of affordability and a whole lot of uniqueness.

Their goal is to provide a full-fledged luxury shopping experience to it’s customers with over more than 18+ brands in men, women & kids category like ‘Levis’, ‘US Polo’, ‘Puma’, ‘Luxemborg’ etc;

Brand Emporio believes that fashion should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. That’s why they offer a astonishing multitude of leading national & international brands for clothing & footwear, & offer you a wholesome experience of curating a whole outfit under one roof at ease without a lot of burden at your pocket. Launching their very first two stores in ‘Meerut’ & ‘Ambala’.

“Brand Emporio”: An astounding experience of luxury & style.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK