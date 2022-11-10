Brands need to be trustworthy, says tech influencer Sachin Bishnoi

One of India’s leading young entrepreneurs Sachin Bishnoi has stressed on the importance of brands being “trustworthy,” to facilitate a better consumer experience.

“Brands need to be authentic. In a competitive market as today, it’s highly unlikely that the consumer will come back to you if the deliverables are not in sync with your promises. Very often, in a desperate effort to catch the worm early, I have seen young influencers promising the moon without being fully aware,” Bishnoi, who turned 24 last month, averred.

Bishnoi, who dropped out of a lucrative medical course to pursue his dream of making it big with his business, is the owner of Gogo Capital International, a start-up which has designed and developed mobile apps for many Fortune 500 companies.

“The trend of influencers speaking from a tele-prompter is extremely harmful. An in-depth knowledge is a basic requisite for an influencer. Hence, I want to strike a direct chord with all consumers across all possible platforms to guide them,” Bishnoi narrated.

The highly successful young entrepreneur is already an accomplished investor, social entrepreneur, and trader.

“Retainer-ship, and word of mouth as references is what helps start-ups grow faster than the competitor. But for that, we need to connect,” Bishnoi asserted. “My conscience has always been asking me – ‘Is it right to just deliver a product, and move on? What next?’ I feel that’s where my experiences come in. Unless I am there with the consumer, it may hit a stagnation point soon.”