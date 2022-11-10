×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Brand Media News > Brands need to be trustworthy says tech influencer Sachin Bishnoi

Brands need to be trustworthy, says tech influencer Sachin Bishnoi

Updated on: 10 November,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

One of India’s leading young entrepreneurs Sachin Bishnoi has stressed on the importance of brands being “trustworthy,” to facilitate a better consumer experience.

Brands need to be trustworthy, says tech influencer Sachin Bishnoi


“Brands need to be authentic. In a competitive market as today, it’s highly unlikely that the consumer will come back to you if the deliverables are not in sync with your promises. Very often, in a desperate effort to catch the worm early, I have seen young influencers promising the moon without being fully aware,” Bishnoi, who turned 24 last month, averred.


Bishnoi, who dropped out of a lucrative medical course to pursue his dream of making it big with his business, is the owner of Gogo Capital International, a start-up which has designed and developed mobile apps for many Fortune 500 companies.



“The trend of influencers speaking from a tele-prompter is extremely harmful. An in-depth knowledge is a basic requisite for an influencer. Hence, I want to strike a direct chord with all consumers across all possible platforms to guide them,” Bishnoi narrated.


The highly successful young entrepreneur is already an accomplished investor, social entrepreneur, and trader.

“Retainer-ship, and word of mouth as references is what helps start-ups grow faster than the competitor. But for that, we need to connect,” Bishnoi asserted. “My conscience has always been asking me – ‘Is it right to just deliver a product, and move on? What next?’ I feel that’s where my experiences come in. Unless I am there with the consumer, it may hit a stagnation point soon.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK