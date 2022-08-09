‘Bravo Yadav’ — Biography of Honorary Captain Yogendra Yadav ji PVC authored by Deepak Singh

Deepak Singh, an established content creator with more than 15 years of experience in content creation recently penned a book ‘Bravo Yadav’.

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh with Honorary Captain Yogendra Yadav ji PVC and author Deepak Singh

The newly launched book is a biography of Kargil hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav. An elaborate launch event was held on 29th July in New Delhi, in the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, Chairman of HarAnand International Publication Mr. Narendra Kumar, Shri Anoop along with Dr. Rawail Singh who expressed their delight and congratulated Deepak Singh on publishing the book.

The biography of Kargil Hero Yogendra Singh Yadav honors the brave and indomitable spirit of the soldiers who refused to surrender before adversities in the Kargil War, in 1999. The book rightly narrates Yogendra Singh Yadav’s courage as a patriot and warrior, surviving the battle of Tiger Hill and being a key stoke towards India’s victory against Pakistan. Yogendra Singh Yadav has committed himself to serving the nation with every last drop of his blood and has survived several deaths during the battle due to his sheer grit and love for the motherland.

Sharing his thoughts during the launch event in New Delhi, author Deepak Singh said, “The story of Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav is very inspiring. His tremendous contribution to the nation and his honorable service had been graced with the Param Vir Chakra Award. And he happens to be India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra holder. It is an honor for me to be able to share his journey with the readers.”

Deepak Singh further added, “When I heard Yogendra Singh Yadav’s story, I was inspired and immediately drawn to the idea of penning down the journey in a book form. At the young age of 19 years, he survived 17 bullets and 2 hand grenades during the Kargil War in 1999. He is a real-life superhero and it’s a privilege for me to be able to present his story in front of the audience and readers. As a content creator and film producer, I am always intrigued about putting up meaningful content together. In the past, I have worked on several real-life stories and curated them into audio-visual formats. I met Yogendra Singh Yadav through my dear friend Chitrangada Singh and we both zeroed to come together to produce this biopic into an AV format.”

Expressing his delight on the book launch, Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav shared, “Deepak has been extremely emotional and supportive in understanding my journey. I am really touched by his efforts to write down my story and make it accessible to a larger audience.”

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh said, “It is an honor for us to be able to share this platform with Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav. Additionally, I am very happy for Deepak who has penned down this amazing book and made his debut as an author.”

To share the glorious life of Yogendra Singh Yadav with the audience, the book will be soon made into a film which will be produced by Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh jointly.

To buy the book, visit: https://amzn.to/3JCREK8

To know more about the author, visit: