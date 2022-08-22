Breaking myths since 2018, Exotic Wheels has made consumer satisfaction a priority with its sustainable business ideas

Dealing with luxury cars of some of the most exclusive brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Ford, Mustang, Audi, Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, BMW, Jaguar, Porshe, Land Rover, Range Rover and Rolls Royce, Exotic Wheels started with a sustainable business approach.

Exotic Wheels, the premier destination for luxury cars

Ashar and Himanshu Karnwal, the showroom's director and CEO, respectively, have more than 8 years of expertise in the second-hand automobile market. They co-founded the showroom in June 2018 with the view of proving that second-hand cars can be as good as new cars, Exotic Wheels has crafted a niche for itself. A savvy businessman, Ashar l continued to maintain the Exotic Wheels foundation.

Both Ashar and Himanshu envisioned Exotic Wheels in September 2017 and launched the initiative on 2018. Exotic Wheels was founded with the goal of dispelling the misconception that ‘previously owned exotic cars can't compare well to brand-new vehicles’. Every dealership must meet a variety of customers' wants in a market in order of becoming more segmented and set a specific target audience.

Customer centricity has made Exotic Wheels stand out as a company and is what continues to fuel its enormous growth. Exotic Wheels ensures that visiting the dealership is a positive encounter. They even offer a whole range of services to clients. One of the most expensive purchases someone makes is a car, and modern auto showrooms play a significant part in assisting buyers with that choice. Exotic Wheels go the extra mile as a car dealership to provide service and amenities that are primarily directed toward consumer satisfaction. Exotic's commitment to the consumer is evident in their dedicated investment of time and energy for a positive customer experience. With rights like ‘honest information when you seek it, without evasion’ and ‘be urged to buy without feeling pressured.’ Exotic Wheels has a Customer Bill of Rights. Exotic Wheels goes above and beyond this strong fundamental set of rights to make visiting the dealership a pleasurable experience. They even offer a whole range of services to your clients.

In India, purchasing a car may be a basic necessity for some, a status symbol for others, and the aspiration of the vast majority of people. The idea of buying a pre-owned premium car has gained ground in the market recently. A secondhand car could be just as nice as a new one, people have come to realise. A premium used car purchase comes with its own set of benefits. Thanks to the expanding used car market, buying a used car is now generally a hassle-free process.

Many people have misconceptions about using luxury cars, which causes them to hesitate to purchase and invest their money in such transactions. However, before making an investment in a used car, people should consider researching the advantages and facts. When a consumer nowadays decides to buy or sell an automobile, they find the market for previously owned vehicles to be their greatest alternative. Since many years ago, there has been an increase in demand for pre-owned luxury vehicles.

Pre-owned luxury vehicles are more prevalent and of better quality than ever on the market. Everybody wants to own a luxury car, and Exotic Wheels strives to help its consumers achieve that goal every day. Purchasing a used luxury car is a worthy investment. The passage of time highlighted the significance of investing your hard-earned money. The most dependable choice is to purchase a used luxury car. The best investment in a car isn't usually to buy it brand-new but to purchase the preferred one. Thus, Exotic Wheels is a one-stop solution for all luxury car lovers.

To know more. visit - https://instagram.com/exoticwheelsindia?utm_medium=copy_link and http://www.exoticwheelsindia.com/

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal