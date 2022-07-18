Breaking out of the mould - Nayamat Handa

In India, the concept of going into the modelling world is one that many women dream of. Yet it remains widely unexplored due to the stigma around the options available for such professionals.

Today we introduce a woman who has not only dared to go against the above conception but is also setting a standard for other girls to follow the dream and extend their talent to the entertainment industry. Born on the 14th of April 1997 and brought up in New Delhi India Nayamat Handa is a model, blogger and actor who is taking the industry by storm.

The profession of being a multi-talented personality like Nayamat Handa and having to always stay under the spotlight is quite difficult once you consider the less amount of privacy you get. Almost all of Nayamat Handa’s life has been documented yet she has maintained a prim and proper image in front of the camera. This is because Nayamat Handa has nothing to hide and is a simple person with simple intentions. This simplicity of her personality shines out even in the relationships she maintains with those who work in the same industry as her. Many people have commented on how genuine of a person Nayamat Handa is as she is always ready to help someone in need and willing to work hard just to see her goals come true.

Since her involvement in the industry Nayamat Handa has bagged several high-profile roles in music videos and advertisements. For example, Nayamat Handa has worked in several Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri songs. In her career as an actress, she has also played an integral role in a Telugu movie. In this way, she has reflected the quintessential Indian habit of working hard for one's goals and using the connections one has to land better opportunities for themselves. There is no doubt about it that Nayamat Handa’s efforts are something to be appreciated as she does an amazing job at every task she accepts and is only growing her value as a true entertainer.

Although Nayamat Handa has already achieved a lot of fame and recognition for her work, she believes that she still has a long way to go. Fortunately, in true Nayamat Handa style, she is ready to work hard and spend her time and effort on building a future where this is possible. Make sure to support Nayamat Handa on this journey by following her on social media and adding to her 600k and counting followers on Instagram.

Nayamat would love to Give photography Credits to Priyanshu Kharb ( stellarios Art ) , Makeup & Hairstyle to Affinity Express - Rohini And For Outfit to Sangita Nanda Textures