Bringing Alive India’s Largest Interactive Virtual Carnival Glance Live Fest (Glf)

Glance, the world’s leading lock screen platform organised a 3-day (3rd-5th June 2022) interactive Live virtual fest- Glance Live Fest (GLF) bringing forth the new-age entertainment to life.

Catering to an audience of over 70 million users, the platform offered non-stop programming from 8 am to 11 pm across various genres of music, gaming, shopping, and entertainment. GLF was streamed on Glance and Roposo.

Glance roped in popular celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Karan Johar, Pritam, Jasleen Royal, Asaka Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, S Sreesanth, and the likes. Moreover, with the interactive programming format, the audience could actively participate from the comfort of their homes and also click selfies with their favourite celebrities, making this fest a fun-filled extravaganza. GLF has definitely left a mark in the space of innovative digital entertainment, and it looks like just a beginning!

Mumbai-based Clink Communications was the brain behind conceptualisation, creative strategy, innovations in content and execution of this grand virtual event. With the planning and programming of hourly shows with different content, genres, artists, and locations and all of them being performed simultaneously, they successfully programmed 30 shows over 3 days, LIVE! Clink worked on 5 LIVE fashion show with 8-10 creators each, launching EK by Ekta Kapoor and promoting KRA.

Roli Purnima Singh, Co-founder - Clink Communications said "Glance Live fest came in as a storm and left us in euphoria. Working end to end on over 30 LIVE shows across 4 cities in 3 days was something that excited us and the fact that they were all so different from one another was just the cherry on top. I would want to thank the team at Roposo and Glance for giving us this opportunity. If not for their constant support, we would have never been able to do something like this"

Prepping up the celebs, brainstorming, scripting to manage the hourly programming across multiple locations is daunting. It surely was a one-of-its-kind event, with a one-of-its-kind experience.

"But the most thrilling part for the team was to initiate celebs like Kareena, Raj Kumar Rao, Rana Dagubatti, Ekta Kapoor into the world of live content with formats that got them excited! At Clink, we are always ready to dive head on into the unseen and explore the unknown," says Roli.