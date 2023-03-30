Build a Strong and Sustainable Business with StartupFrat, India's Business Education Community that Helps Aspiring Entrepreneurs Launch Their Own Start-up.

Starting a business venture is one of the most challenging and exciting experiences one can have. The journey is definitely not an easy one, but having the right mindset, consistency, and mentorship can help one dodge any roadblocks on the path to success.

Dr. Rajat

Dr. Rajat Sinha is an MBBS graduate turned serial entrepreneur and sales coach who has built a strong community of business professionals at StartupFrat and is principally engaged in helping aspirants pursue their entrepreneurial dream.

Soon after graduating from India’s second-ranked medical college, Dr. Rajat realised that his ambition was poles apart from his reality. He then started working towards re-inventing his life and took control over his money, time, and security. Further, his interest led him to explore the healthcare market, and his research helped him find the apt formula to help sustain a business while being involved in solving the "real problems" faced by the world.

Dr. Rajat states that in order to achieve his goal, he learned three important skills: sales, marketing, and productizing, which helped him reach the top 1% income bracket three years in a row. He is a firm believer that the right skills when applied correctly can help a person live their dream life and effectively contribute to their country and society.

Thereafter, Dr. Rajat Sinha established Startup Frat, a business education community that focuses on helping entrepreneurs set up their own start-ups via the lean startup environment. Dr. Rajat is on a mission to empower 100,000 aspiring entrepreneurs to break out of the system and create their own value stack by helping them become financially independent through the lean startup structure.

The lean startup has the potential to generate cash flow faster than any other activity without requiring complicated business knowledge or high startup costs. Dr. Rajat’s exceptionally innovative methods have inspired more than twenty-five thousand business owners, solopreneurs, private practitioners, and commission-selling salespersons to build their empires.

His community consists of two platforms on Facebook: the StartupFrat Hangout and the StartupFrat Early Birds Club, which help users book a free consultation and understand the balance between sales, marketing, and productizing. Dr. Rajat's extensive experience as a Marketing Consultant and Product-Line Strategist has assisted aspiring entrepreneurs in building legacy projects by teaching them how to skyrocket to six figures or more in ninety days.

The demand-generation coach’s guidance and advice have led start-ups to pick up the pace in the first year itself. In addition, in 2015, Dr. Rajat had sweat equity in a company that managed to complete a Silicon Valley merger and brought hundreds of crores of rupees in taxes and foreign investments to India.

The doctor turned entrepreneur's most valuable advice is that "All the Money in the World Comes from Someone Else’s Pocket," and learning the craft of asking for that money is all he teaches. In addition, he has conducted several webinars to help strengthen the business ecosystem in India. He has delivered sessions on "Learn How to Kill It in This Recession," "Build a Lean Startup Block-by-Block in 90 Days," "Learn Demand Generation and Demand Harnessing," and has addressed several other business concerns, which have significantly benefited budding entrepreneurs.

Through the StartupFrat community, Dr. Rajat strives to deliver valuable information along with several business professionals at StartupFrat who are committed to helping business enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs build their legacies. Apart from this, Dr. Rajat Sinha is actively involved in bringing education to the poor and helping in the upliftment of women and children by contributing his share for the betterment of society.

