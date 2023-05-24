Building a cinematic empire: Surendra Bagri’s new frontiers in film producing

There are many people who have an insatiable appetite for exploring new opportunities in life.

Surendra Bagri’s

Let it be their relentless drive and passion for growth or their immersion in diversified fields. They thrive on the excitement of venturing into uncharted territories, always seeking ways to challenge themselves and push beyond their limits. They are always up for a challenge because they embrace the risks involved and see each venture as a chance to learn, grow, and create something remarkable.

On a similar note, Surendra Bagri, an accomplished Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur and businessman, renowned for his professional excellence and passion for global exploration, is also a producer Of Bombairiya (Film) and a creative entrepreneur. He was born and raised in Mumbai and has a successful import and export business that expanded across Asia and Europe. He has seen growth in the real estate market worldwide and decided to start his own. Not only this, he has always been a food fanatic who has had a habit of investing in hotels and restaurants, for example, his new project - Al Marjan Island and has even produced a 2019 film - Bombariya, starring Radhika Apte, Akshay Oberoi and more prominent cast members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bombariya: the new passion as Producer

Audiences in Dubai have rediscovered a 2019 film directed by Pia Sukanya and produced by Surendra Bagri, Michael Ward, and Colin Burrows as a vintage humorous caper. Their beloved actors Radhika Apte, Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, and Ravi Kishen are also featured in the Netflix streaming version.

As a producer, Surendra opted to support this movie since it is based on a number of genuine situations combined with the experiences of people who have lived in Mumbai for a long time. The theft of Aarti Bagdi, a cousin of Surendra's, and its subsequent return to her in an exciting and magical universe served as the plot's opening act. Surendra values supporting narratives that convey a tone of excitement, humor, and just the right amount of drama. In the near future, he hopes to support more programming that is based on real life.

The renowned professional has also partnered with Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Al Marjan Island, for an interesting joint venture. He is well known for his professional brilliance and passion for international exploration. In addition to being a founding member of Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH), a division of Plus Holding Limited (PHL), a company with its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bagri is a shrewd businessman.

Seven tempting dining options are planned for this outstanding hospitality destination, along with a number of recreational amenities like a cutting-edge fitness centre, a cool pool, a restorative spa, and an exciting kids club. The building will represent the philosophy of Le Méridien in its entirety, including the good life, while showcasing signature brand programs and spaces like Le Méridien Hub—a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby.

Vast business empire

By joining forces with Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Al Marjan Island, Surendra Bagri and his partners aim to create an exceptional and unforgettable experience for guests, blending world-class hospitality with the natural beauty and vibrant attractions of Al Marjan Island.

The collaboration between Surendra Bagri and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Al Marjan Island, represents a significant milestone in the hospitality industry. This partnership not only showcases Bagri's entrepreneurial acumen but also highlights the growing demand for premium accommodations in Ras Al Khaimah. As the Emirate continues to gain popularity among international travelers, this venture is poised to contribute to its thriving tourism sector.

Surendra Bagri's zeal and passion for every new project he takes up is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to providing exceptional life experiences. He embraces all the aspects of life and showcases signature brand programs and spaces like Le Meridien Hub which incorporates a contemporary touch into a conventional hotel lobby.