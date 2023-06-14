Building the Foundation: Dr PS Gahlaut highlights IPL's Journey from Concept to Success

Sustainable development lies at the heart of IPL's corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. The policy acknowledges that as a corporate entity benefiting from society, it carries a shared responsibility to give back in various ways.

Dr PS Gahlaut

The Inception

The origins of Indian Potash Limited (IPL) can be traced back to a visionary group of individuals in the early 1950s. Prior to 1950, potash usage in India was sporadic, inconsequential, and limited to a few southern states. Indian farmers were unaware of the benefits of potash. “With the introduction of balanced potash usage, which leads to higher crop yields and sustainable agriculture, the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) played a crucial role in promoting its acceptance throughout the country”, says Dr PS Gahlaut, while taking pride in the remarkable success story, that stands as a significant chapter in the history of India's fertilizer industry.

Incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, IPL's core objective was to encourage the responsible utilization of potash. While remaining steadfast in its commitment to promoting balanced fertilizers, the company also ventured into related areas such as dairy, cattle feed, sugar, and rural warehousing, forming synergistic partnerships. Additionally, IPL acquired a jetty at Vizag Port through a public-private partnership with the Vishakhapatnam Port Authority. Throughout these diverse activities, IPL's unwavering focus on farmers and dedication to environmental preservation has remained a common thread.

Over the course of 70 years since its establishment, the company has continued to pursue its goals of fostering agricultural growth, uplifting farmers, and contributing to sustainable development and the stability of the domestic agrarian economy. IPL's tireless efforts serve as a catalyst for progress, ensuring a better future for farmers and a consistent agrarian landscape in India.

Closing the loop

Sustainable development lies at the heart of IPL's corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. The policy acknowledges that as a corporate entity benefiting from society, it carries a shared responsibility to give back in various ways. This includes assisting those in need by supporting education, healthcare, food, clothing, and other essential needs. IPL is committed to upholding the highest industrial standards, employing cutting-edge technologies, and promoting practices that ensure a clean and safe environment for society. The company aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

One significant aspect of IPL's CSR initiatives revolves around environmental sustainability. PS Gahlaut, MD of IPL, highlights that the initiative entails maintaining ecological balance, safeguarding the welfare of flora and fauna, promoting agroforestry, conserving natural resources, and preserving the quality of soil, air, and water. By prioritizing these efforts, IPL strives to contribute to a greener and healthier planet, ensuring the well-being of both present and future generations.

Standing Tall with Farmers

The company's unwavering commitment lies in its steadfast support for Indian farmers, with a primary focus on their welfare and the promotion of sustainable practices. IPL has been instrumental in supplying fertilizers and providing education to farmers, empowering them to enhance their agricultural productivity and increase their earnings. With a deep-rooted dedication to sustainable social livelihoods, IPL ventured into the dairy industry, directly purchasing milk from farmers to ensure fair and timely remuneration. The IPL’s brand Dairy Fresh milk undergoes rigorous testing, with 20 stringent tests conducted at their processing plant prior to sale. Additionally, IPL supplies high-quality cattle feed produced in its own plant to benefit farmers.

To disseminate knowledge and foster interaction among farmers, IPL established the IPL Farmers Club. “The Farmers Club provides farmers with opportunities to engage in discussions and activities related to agriculture, as well as facilitate commodity trading”, adds Dr PS Gahlaut. IPL agronomists actively share their expertise and experiences through various channels such as haats (local markets), field days, harvest festivals, farmers' conferences, crop seminars, kisan melas (farmer fairs), agro exhibitions, dealer training programs, village adoption initiatives, crop demonstrations, soil testing, and fertilizer recommendation programs. Moreover, IPL utilizes mass media programs including film screenings, audio-visual vans, rural theaters, press publicity, radio jingles, road-side hoardings, wall paintings, and distribution of informative literature like crop leaflets, handbills, posters, stickers, tin plates, glow signs, calendars, and exhibition materials.

Technical information pertaining to potash application in agriculture, such as recommended rates, crop-specific potash requirements, identifying potassium deficiency symptoms, and methods of application, are compiled in booklets, brochures, folders, and posters. The results of conducted crop demonstrations are published and circulated to facilitate knowledge-sharing. Agriculture periodicals also serve as a platform for raising awareness and disseminating valuable information related to potash and its role in farming practices, shares PS Gahlaut.

Inspiring intellect

Driven by a green conscience and a missionary stance, IPL has consistently prioritized environmental considerations over commercial interests. In 1977, IPL took a significant step by establishing the Potash Research Institute of India (PRII) as a national-level research institution. IPL allocated Rs 45 million to support PRII's endeavors, aiming to improve soil viability, enhance crop yields, and facilitate the exchange of valuable information on potassium utilization in agriculture. Collaborations with universities and institutes further strengthened IPL's commitment to knowledge sharing.

The Environment Improvement in Rainfed Areas (EIRA) project exemplifies IPL's innovative and pioneering approach to sustainable environmental enhancement and natural resource management through community involvement. By focusing on activities such as soil and water conservation, energy conservation, afforestation, and organic manure utilization, the project aimed to comprehensively improve the quality of rain-fed areas and restore environmental balance.

IPL implemented various interventions as part of the project, including the installation of compressed biogas (CBG) plant, which reduced transport pollution by promoting the use of CBG as vehicular fuel. Farm bundlng initiatives resulted in increased production through enhanced moisture conservation and reduced soil erosion. The construction of stop dams, check dams, and farm ponds raised the water levels of wells, while efforts in plantation and forest land protection contributed to greenery, mitigated soil erosion, and moderated atmospheric temperature changes. IPL also focused on energy conservation through the installation of biogas plants, distribution of household toilets, pressure cookers, smokeless and improved iron chullahs, NADEP composting, vermicomposting, and other initiatives. “These measures not only addressed the need for additional energy resources but also contributed to the overall well-being of individuals, especially women”, says Parvinder Singh Gahlaut. Village-level institutions like Village Environment Committees (VEC), Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and User Groups (UG) played a transformative role in governance, fostering increased participation and community empowerment.

With a firm belief in its potential as a catalyst for change, IPL aims to play an even greater role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

IPL firmly holds the belief that offering extension services below a certain threshold level does not yield the desired impact on agricultural development. Therefore, the company has adopted an area development approach, implementing intensive programs through various projects. IPL recognizes that collaboration with other agencies, both national and international, proves effective in delivering agricultural and rural development services.

A key driving force behind IPL's extension services has been the understanding of farmers' needs and the subsequent design and implementation of extension programs. Dr PS Gahlaut ensures that “The company is committed to enhancing the prosperity of rural India, making it the cornerstone of its extension services”. By actively engaging with farmers, IPL strives to empower and uplift rural communities, ensuring their sustainable growth and development.