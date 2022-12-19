Bunnycart delivers healthy aquatic plants straight from farms.

Introducing new aquatic plants to its collection is causing a storm in the aquarium business by Bunnycart, a leading D2C brand (Direct to Consumer) that delivers healthy aquatic plants straight from farms. Anubias, mosses, tissue-culture plants, coconut shells growing in plants, lava rocks, driftwood, and many other items are now available to customers in a variety of variations.

Aquatic plants are in high demand due to the rise in people's interest in aquariums as hobbies. Bunnycart's extensive farming facilities, located in Kerala, ensure that this criterion is met.

The Journey

Bunnycart is the brainchild of inquisitive minds who are enthusiastic about aquaculture and fishkeeping. Founded in 2014, the business has since won the hearts of millions of aquarium hobbyists by shipping tanks that are in the greatest possible condition and can be ordered directly from their website, bunnycart.com.

The business has changed over the years and is now concentrating more on growing aquatic plants at their farm in Kerala and delivering them all around India, one step at a time!

If there is no struggle, there is no progress.

Since plants frequently perish when traveling for extended periods of time, the company initially struggled to produce the healthy stock. They eventually overcome this difficulty, though, by growing aquatic plants at their farm in Kerala and sending the shipments directly from there. It enabled plants to travel safely and in good health.

The owners state that while operating an eCommerce business and shipping consignments are simple tasks, distributing aquatic plants is a serious challenge. It is unknown what challenges the shipments may face or how long it will take for them to get to their destination. Yet, regardless of how far away the destination is, every shipment is now arriving in the finest possible condition.

However, as a direct-to-consumer company, bunnycart.com packs and provides fresh plants straight from the farm, aiding in the safe delivery of each consignment.

The company also offers a Live Arrival guarantee, under which the buyer is entitled to reimbursement or a refund if they receive dead aquatic plants when they arrive. Bunnycart's value has improved, and clients now trust it more.

Becoming the Leading cultivator

The creators of Bunnycart claim that "the path to success was not a cakewalk."

"It took many hits, trials, and a lot of time to learn the requirements and ways to combat the delivery of withered and dead plants," stated Pius C. P., a Designated Partner of Bunnycart. Even one unhappy client indicates that our efforts have been unsuccessful. Therefore, we always focused on making our clients happy as they receive their products in good condition.

Bunnycart.com proudly advertises itself as a D2C brand where plants are supplied straight from the farm today, involving extensive aquatic plant cultivation. It has emerged as the most dependable internet resource for aquarists who want to build a stunning planted aquarium or communal aquarium.

One-stop Destination for Aquatic Plants

Bunnycart.com ensures that consumers can order any aquatic plant they like through the extensive production of different aquatic plant types. Additionally, the goal is to sell the goods for a reasonable price.

The business achieved this by cutting out middlemen. Prices of items escalate as they are transferred from one middleman to another. The business is aware of this and has chosen to avoid using middlemen in order to provide consumers with high-quality plants at the most affordable price.

Although efforts are made to offer sterile plants, proper plant quarantine is still necessary for optimal growth. Each plant is acquired in accordance with the order and transported the following day to your door thanks to a reliable logistical process.

For each product to satisfy consumer requirements, a rigorous quality check is performed. Each shipment is carefully packed to ensure that it will last a long journey and arrive at its destination without any problems.

Road Ahead

With its forward-thinking philosophy, Bunnycart strives for excellence in all areas, from fresh and healthy plants to their timely delivery.

In order to accommodate the growing demand, Bunnycart is simultaneously working to expand the capacity of its farms and greenhouses and to cultivate all varieties of aquatic plants. They make an effort to assist consumers in purchasing all varieties of aquatic plants—emerging, submerged, and floating—under one roof.

To take things one step further, the business is now getting into distribution and searching for trustworthy partners so that aquatic plants may be delivered in large quantities to pet stores and reach clients all over the nation.

The founders of Bunnycart are concentrating on finding ways to do it more effectively so that they can travel even great distances, despite the fact that they are not encountering difficulties while delivering live aquatic plants across India. They are advancing the methods and utilizing cutting-edge strategies to accomplish so.

The business also provides aquarium substrates, decorations, and fish food in addition to aquatic plants. To make bunnycart.com the finest place to buy aquatic plants of all kinds and related items, efforts are continuously made to expand their aquarium products.

To know more, visit: www.bunnycart.com