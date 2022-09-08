Bursting Popular Myths in Mahabharat Serials with Author Anshul Pandey

Do you know that the popular Mahabharat-based serials have much more fiction than we think?

Apparently, these ‘adaptations’ have superseded scriptures and original accounts of the epic, including B R Chopra’s magnum opus, but it is high time we take cognizance of fictional and real accounts of the greatest war ever fought.

Let’s burst the myths around depictions in Mahabharat with the help of Mr. Anshul Pandey, an enthusiastic Twitterati who is also working on a book. Let’s begin:

1. The serial attributes Draupadi for saying, “Andhe ka putra andha hota hai”, but this isn’t mentioned in any of the scriptures (Mahabharat or Puranas).

2. Contrary to popular belief, Duryodhan didn’t get a Vajra-like strong body because Gandhari looked at him! But it's where mentioned in Mahabharat, He got his Vajra body through blessings of Asuras not Gandhari.

3. No, Ganeshji didn’t write Mahabharat with his broken tooth. Anshul says that there’s no supporting evidence available to back this claim. Ganesh had written Mahabharat that is true but nowhere mentioned that he had written by broken tooth.

4. No, Dronacharya didn’t deny education to Karna. In fact, Karna was his disciple in reality. Sorry, Instagram voiceover lovers!

5. Big blooper alert! Abhimanyu didn’t learn Chakravyuh Bhedan in his mother Subhadra’s womb! Anshul adds that Garbh Sanskar is indeed a wonderful process, but it probably won’t teach your child how to enter a Chakravyuh!

6. Draupadi didn’t initiate the Rakhi ceremony by tying a piece of cloth to Shri Krishna. Rakhi was tied by Sachi to Indra mentioned in Bhavishya Puran (Uttar Khand)

7. No, Arjuna wasn’t weaker than Karna. Arjuna, often called Nar Narayana, was, in fact, more of a man than anyone else on the planet except Lord Krishna. Arjuna had only one nipple (We start off as females as embryos before the Y chromosome kicks in.) Lord Krishna had no nipples, and hence, he is known as the Sampurna Purush, he further adds.

8. Sanjay did not participate in the war because Pandavas had arrested him and later freed him.

9. Despite what is shown in popular adaptations, Arjuna didn’t use Lord Shiva’s Pashupatastra to slay Jaydrath. In fact, he used Vajrastra to kill him.

10. Shakuni didn’t vow to destroy Hastinapur to avenge Gandhari!

Anshul concluded on a positive note by saying that there might be a few misleading changes in these popular Mahabharat serials, but from an entertainment point of view, many of them have done a wonderful job. However, he advises people to refer to original scriptures from trusted publishers if they are looking for authentic accounts.

