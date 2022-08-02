Business Night with Vivek Oberoi at Indian Saga Awards by Zestin

At Pune the Cultural Capital of Maharashtra on the 30th of July several Business Brands were felicitated and honoured by the brand face of Saga Star Awards Pune Edition being Vivek Anand Oberoi versatile actor of India having his success from South to North screens, philanthropist and social icon. The Indian Saga Star Awards , presented by Zestin Creative Spark powered by Solitario and SNN films , is the leading national awards honoring excellence on multiple cities of india.

The Award recognition followed by dinner gala was a fascinating night filled with joy appreciation honour and excitement. There were Over 50 Awardees graced for there various Achievements be it an philanthropist as a business personality or an extraordinary film career. The event was put together by Manish Maurya & Deepak Kapoor, Supriya Thevar from Zestin Creative Spark , Sohan Uniyal by Snn Films presented by Ricky Vasandani The founder of Solitario karma free diamonds.Saga is designed to identify top Business leaders from beyond the boundaries of every city in India in different categories of profession, who have made immense contribution to the Indian economy and social contributions in the past years..

The Saga Awards were held at Mumbai Banglore previously having its success in Pune now.