Businessman Rupesh Pandey Partners with Balaji Groups' Chairman, Satish Shetty, for Affordable Housing Initiative in Mumbai's SRA Projects

Updated on: 24 April,2023 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a landmark partnership, businessman Rupesh Pandey has joined forces with Mr. Satish Shetty, Chairman of Balaji Groups, to bring affordable housing to Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

The collaboration was announced on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the first festival of the Hindu New Year, as a sign of new beginnings and prosperity.


With the tagline "Ek Kadam Sapno ki Aur" (One Step towards Dreams), Rupesh Pandey's company emphasizes its dedication to making affordable, dream homes a reality for the city's common and special residents. The partnership with Balaji Groups, one of Mumbai's largest builder groups, will enable the duo to offer affordable housing options in Mayanagari Mumbai, simplifying homeownership for many in a city known for its high cost of living.



The partnership agreement between the two groups was signed on the very same auspicious day, symbolizing a commitment to bring about positive change in the lives of Mumbaikars. As demand for housing continues to grow in India's financial capital, this partnership aims to bridge the gap between supply and affordability for those in need.


Rupesh Pandey emphasized that this collaboration is a step towards fulfilling the dreams of the common people in Mumbai, who often struggle to find affordable housing in the city. With the support of Balaji Groups and the expertise of Mr. Satish Shetty, this joint venture is poised to make a significant impact on the city's SRA projects and uplift the lives of many Mumbaikars.

Mr. Rupesh Pandey and Mr. Satish Shetty have jointly decided to Undertake the redevelopment of this SRA Project Under the name of M/S Lord Balaji Infra Projects.  They are doing Shubharambh of this venture with Indian Biggest SRA Project approved in CUFFE PARADE Sea Touch area with approx 33 acres and with7000 satisfied Tenants, followed by 2 biggest SRA Projects 1st in Worli at Jijamata Nagar with 17.5 Acres with 4400 happy tenants and 2nd in Colaba at Shivshastri Nagar with 17000 Sq Mts with 660 Happy Tenants.

