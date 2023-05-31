Buy Art Online and Decorate Your Home With Theme Painting

Discover the deep meaning behind Shiva paintings and their symbolism. Unlock the secrets of this divine art form.

Want To Know What Shiva Painting Symbolize? Find Out Here!

Lord Shiva is amongst the 3 most powerful and auspicious Hindu deities in India. The Lord is the epitome of being the protector as well as the destroyer. Known as the protector, he is a kind-hearted soul who can lift up the poor, fight the evil, and fall deeply-madly-and immensely in love. But being a destroyer, he can be fierce and turn the world around. His anger is also depicted through his dance form, “Tandava.” However, Lord Shiva has many forms, and the Shiva paintings can be a gorgeous depiction of it. If you are looking for an artistic and spiritual representation of God, then here are some of the musts that you can look for.

Different Artistic Depictions Of Shiva Paintings

The realm of Lord Shiva is diverse, and so are the different forms of him. So, there are numerous Lord Shiva paintings, with each representing its own meaning.

Legend In The Third Eye

The third eye of Lord Shiva depicts destruction, construction, transformation, and even anger. The trinetra of the Lord can burn anything, just like he burnt Kamadeva, the lord of lust, into ashes. The third eye does not open because when it does, it will lead to outrage and destruction. The last time it opened was when he went into isolation after the death of Goddess Sati, his beloved. Here, other Gods sent Kamadeva, the Lord of Lust and Love to distract him. However, this outraged the Lord Shiva, forcing him to open the third eye and burn Kamadeva into ashes. This scene has been depicted in many of the Shiva paintings. Either the god with his netra or just the eye has been portrayed with intense anger and emotions of destruction in it.

Lord Shiva’s Lingham Painting

Shiva Lingham is the true portrayal of infinity, knowledge and creation. The word Lingham is itself taken from two words I.e., Lim and Gham. Here the former means the end, while the latter means the recreation. The holiness of the Shiva Lingham is the reason why it is worshipped all across the world. The deity’s Lingham can be found in the extreme corners of the world, just as Lord Shiva went when he meditated in isolation. This is depicted beautifully and intensely in many of the Shiva paintings. Many paintings show the deep creation of the Lingham. Some paintings also show Lingham under deep landscapes depicting the reach at the extreme ends of the world.

The Postures Of Lord Shiva’s Classical Dance

Lord Shiva had the most creative and eccentric skill called “Natasha,” i.e., the source of all art forms. Shiva had multiple forms of art and architecture, one of the core of which was classical dance. However, this has also been gorgeously flaunted in the shiva paintings created by experts. Be it the graceful dance in love or the outrageous dance of Tandava, the paintings can fairly depict everything. You can look for it online to find out a world of beautiful classical performances by the Lord himself in the art pieces.

The Divinity’s Family Painting

While Lord Shiva adds power to the painting, creating his family alone adds to the glory, divinity, power, and love. Lord Shiva is the symbol of energy, courage, and kingship. With him, Goddess Parvati is the epitome of womanhood, nature, and motherhood. Lord Ganesha, the son of the Gods, was born from the energy of Goddess Parvati, depicting a true example of the love of parents. Son Kartikeya was a born warrior, and there can be no better example of inherited power, knowledge, intellect, and success than him. However, creations of mahadev painting with his family can be a blessing to have in the interior. It will be a wonderful way to worship the deity.

Different Forms Of Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva was not just one but in many forms. Each form has its own meaning and story behind it. Here are the forms depicted in many of the Shiva paintings.

Bholenath

Lord Shiva is known for most of his forms. However, he is referred to as Bholenath the most for being naïve, innocent, and soft-hearted. People know his courageous and powerful face, but it is overlooked by his innocent side. This is why many of the lord shiva painting even show floral depictions around him for showing a soft and innocent feel with the God. With this, many of the figures are also created over lighter and more vibrant backgrounds to show the meaning lying in the painting.

Nataraja

The statue of the Nataraja face of Lord Shiva will be seen in almost every classical dance space in India as well as the world. The Nataraja flaunts his fragile movements, with each making a huge difference in the surroundings. If you want to know how, then you have to study deeply to know the true sense of every move. Considering this, the Shiva paintings also showcase every move elegantly with additional symbolisms through color, texture and background. Every painting reflects a different overall meaning.

Adiyogi

Adiyogi is the state promoting calmness, tenderness, and depth, just like Lord Shiva experienced during his stage of meditation. If you worship Lord Shiva as the epitome of calmness and innocence, then you can have an Adiyogi painting in your ambience. Shiv painting in his Adiyogi avatar are mostly kept in yoga spaces and worshipping houses where the surroundings are greatly inspired by the meaning of the painting.

These are some of the ideals that can be beautifully portrayed in Shiva's paintings. Every painting has a strong influence and can spark a vibe with each creation. If you want to find out the diversity of this collective range, then Artoreal is where you are supposed to be. From the Shivling to the portray of the Lord himself, there is everything available right online. Explore the finest Godly creations by extremely talented artists and find out the perfect painting for the aura you desire in your living. Artoreal will deliver you on the soonest date. If you have strong intuitions, do not let it go. Order soon!