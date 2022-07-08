Buying guide for baby cloth diapers

Becoming a new mom can be overwhelming. You always want to choose what’s best for your baby, however as a new parent you’re flooded with so many options that it becomes confusing at times. This guide will assist you in making the best decision possible while purchasing cloth diapers.

1. Finding the right size

One needs to consider the right size of cloth diaper to ensure a comfortable fit for the baby. Cloth diapers come in a range of sizes for babies in the early stages of infancy to those approaching the toddler phase. While there are cloth diapers available in the market based on a baby’s weight, there are branded diapers that come with adjustable snap buttons that can fit most babies from 3 months to 3 years of age. So you could buy a few pairs at once and then increasingly adjust the size of the waistband over time.

2. Softness and breathability

Babies have delicate skin that requires a gentle touch. The actual fabric and lining of the diaper are important factors to consider when making a purchase. Cloth diapers are soft and breathable. It allows air flow to your baby’s skin, and prevents irritation, rashes and infections.

3. Free from harmful chemicals

You should also check that the diaper's fabric is certified free of harmful chemicals, in addition to softness and breathability. Cotton cloth diapers protect your baby from toxic dyes and other components in the diaper's fabric which can increase the chances of diaper rash and can be highly harmful for your baby.

4. Absorbency

It is important for the cloth diaper to come with a lining or soaker pad that can absorb moisture well. It should be able to keep your baby dry for at least for 4-5 hours as well as prevent leakages and odours.

5. How many cloth diapers should you buy?

It all depends on whether you’re buying cloth diapers in fixed sizes or with adjustable straps. With fixed sizes, it’s best to buy 12-16 at a time as you will need bigger-sized cloth diapers every few months as the baby grows, so avoid stocking up on one size. However, with adjustable cloth diapers, you can purchase 5 or 6 pairs at once and then increasingly adjust the size of the waistband over time; saving on diaper spends as well.

Authored by:

Shaveta Gupta, Head-Content & Community, Mylo