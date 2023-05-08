California Public University bestows dynamic entrepreneur Sanjay Labroo with Degree of Doctor of Business Administration

Mr Sanjay Labroo laid the foundation of the K group to tap the expanding market for service providers of digital solutions.

In a moment of great pride for the Indian business community, U.S.-based, California Public University, has conferred on Mr. Sanjay Labroo, a dynamic Pune -based entrepreneur, with the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Business Administration (D.B.A.) specializing in International Business & Marketing (Honoris Causa). CPU besotwed Mr. Sanjay with the D.B.A degree upon recommendation of the University Senate.

Mr Sanjay Labroo laid the foundation of the K group to tap the expanding market for service providers of digital solutions. The corporate leader holds a strong belief that no industry in today's world can survive without embracing Cloud Computing, Automation/Virtualization, AI, and ML. These developments are poised to disrupt traditional modes of working and accelerate innovation, simplifying the complicated technological landscape.

K Group started its journey in the IT industry in 2009 and has since expanded into IT, construction, finance, real estate, food business, and coworking spaces. K-Group works in both the B2B and B2C markets. The company's IT/ITES division provides SaaS to SMEs/MSMEs, while the workspaces division mostly serves corporates and the rental construction division primarily serves individual customers. In the post-covid era, a primary goal of the corporation is to shift the whole B2C business direct to consumer (D2C) utilizing its in-house IT infrastructure. The "K Group" does all they do with a consumer-first mindset and has outstanding connections with all of their commercial clients.

Mr. Sanjay is an engineering graduate with a London MBA (International Marketing). After a decade with National Health Services (London), he returned to India and used his managerial talents to launch his own company. K group has quickly established itself as a top-rated service provider in the IT field. The Group will provide virtual ID cards and cloud-based access, a coaching and training information system, a cloud-based future generation, and much more.

Mr Sanjay Labroo elaborates on the company's goal and objective, saying, "The pandemic challenges have pushed people to think differently, question the status quo, and adopt technology faster." Nowadays, most corporations are opting for a hybrid work routine for the foreseeable future, making it incredibly difficult for company conglomerates to lease out large rental spaces owing to poor space utilization, implying that coworking spaces will be an industry emphasis moving forward. As a result, developing automated solutions to replicate functions should be a priority." He elaborated on his idea by using a building sector example. He added that, with the pandemic striking and people unable to physically attend sites, clients have turned to immersive technologies such as 360/VR and AR to provide patrons/consumers with a near-real-life experience while sitting at their homes. We assist them in obtaining such options by utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Understanding investors' need for long-term investment and the changing work culture, the Group quickly transferred its operations online. They had a distinct edge in terms of diversification in their business and IT development arm, which is now being used to build in-house automation and digital tools to transfer traditional offline businesses online. There is a greater emphasis on following internal safety standards as well as those outlined by federal agencies. Developing automated options to replicate functions has also received attention and will continue to do so.

Located in the U.S., California Public University (CPU) offers online and international higher education. It is a nontraditional and autonomous university in the U.S. that has developed innovative and practical academic programs across a wide range of disciplines. The CPU has also established a vibrant learning culture, and attracted a large number of undergraduate and graduate students not just from the U.S. but also from across the world.

Mr. Sanjay Labroo received the D.B.A degree with all its rights, honors, and responsibilities at Northern Mariana Islands, U.S., on March 24, 2023. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors. www.kashyap.group