Can Aptos (APT) Dethrone Solana (SOL)? Experts Predict Orbeon Protocol Price To Increase Further

Aptos was designed to be faster and easier to use than Solana. Solana has had a lot of troubles recently due, in a large part, to its connections with FTX.

Here I'll examine the tech and tokenomics of both tokens.

Aptos VS Solana - Tech

Aptos uses a new system called Parallel Processing, in order to speed things up. This means it can theoretically do around 160k tps, (Transactions Per Second) though currently it's around 2000-5000 tps. Solana was also built for speed, using Proof of History technology with a theoretical limit of 125k, but is currently around 700 tps. Compare that to Ethererum’s 30 tps for some context. Aptos has its Move Virtual Machine and is coded on Move which is based on Solana’s Rust. Solana has its own virtual machine.

Solana’s founder Anatoly Yakovenko has a lot more experience in hardware, essential for crypto, whilst the co-founders of Aptos have more experience with software and marketing. It seems that most of Aptos’s tech was actually built by Facebook as Aptos is the continuation of the now defunct Libra/Diem crypto project.

Decentralization

This is another important point to consider since decentralization = safety. Solana is one of the most centralised cryptocurrencies with only around 30 validators. Worse still, there is only 1 validator client, which means that there is a single point of failure. This could be one of the reasons why the Solana network has experienced so many outages, but it isn’t the only one. Aptos is also very centralized, albeit less than Solana, with 100 validators. This does help its speed.

Usage by Consumers and Developers

Solana is the older chain and so it's no surprise that it has more Daily Active Wallets and developers than Aptos. Similarly, the TVL on Solana is around $245 million vs Aptos’ $34 million, however Solana’s TVL is still down considerably since the fall of FTX. Both chains are staying active, and the ease of use of programming with Move may bring developers from SOL to APT.

Aptos V Solana - Conclusion

Both projects have rather questionable tokenomics and centralisation, especially when you consider that Aptos’s CTO Larsson pointed out in a recent video that Aptos delegated over 90% of the Aptos tokens to themselves. Regardless, in the short to medium term, my bet is on Solana, due to its being established and the amount of on-chain activity, but in the long term Aptos may take the top spot.

DeFi meets NFTs and crowdfunding with Orbeon Protocol

Orbeon Protocol is a challenge to the traditional systems but in a different way to Aptos and Solana. Orbeon Protocol essentially offers a way for ordinary investors to fund early stage businesses both in the web 2 and web 3 spaces, and also will cater to ‘bricks and mortar’ businesses. As it is often difficult to raise the kind of capital that SMEs need, Orbeon Protocol provides a solution for these budding entrepreneurs or promising enterprises. ORBN token has a value of $0.0921, jumping 2203% from its starting price of $0.004.

Orbeon Protocol uses F-NFTs and smart contracts to ensure that all contributors are refunded in the case that a project doesn’t meet its funding target. This smart contract has been audited by Solid Proof, and a Certik audit is in the works. ORBN, the native token, will be used for trading discounts, staking rewards, governance rights and access to special funding rounds. Crypto experts predict that ORBN will rise to $0.24 a 6000% price surge.

