Can Big Eyes Coin be a Suitable Altcoin Investment Against the Sandbox and Chiliz in the Bearish Market?

The cryptocurrency market in 2022 has taken a bearish turn since the start of the current quarter. The downtrends have taken a new turn in the past few days, as prominent tokens have experienced new lows since the new week started.

While the new meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prepares to launch, the big question is, will the token be a suitable investment option against top projects like the Sandbox (SAND) and Chiliz (CHZ)? Read on to find out more.

The Sandbox Brings Gaming To Crypto

The crypto platform The Sandbox (SAND) is a branch of the gaming software company that has made a name for itself in the mobile gaming industry. Following its release of high-grossing gaming software franchises, the company decided to bring gaming into mainstream cryptocurrency while attracting all users, both gaming and non-gaming enthusiasts.

The Sandbox (SAND) features typical play-to-earn games, where the users acquire NFT-based avatars and use them in-game to compete in single-player and multiplayer modes. The platform offers advanced gaming experiences consistent with its exceptional reputation in the blockchain industry.

Apart from gaming, the Sandbox (SAND) also features a Metaverse space, which allows users to compete better in the gaming industry. Here, users can also interact with one another via chat boxes and in-game texts. The Metaverse space also enables users to generate NFTs from various forms of digital content. Such NFTs can be used within the games and can also be sold or exchanged between users.

While the widespread crypto collapse affects the Sandbox (SAND), users might be turning to fresher prospects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for investment. SAND, the official token for the Sandbox, is available on CoinMarketCap for $0.6289 as of writing.

Chiliz Goes For A Home Run

Chiliz (CHZ) is a relatively new crypto project carving a niche within the sports section, as it aims to bring football fans closer to their favourite clubs. The token powers Socios.com, the platform on which football fans interact with their clubs.

The main objective of the Socios.com platform is to interact with clubs and encourage them to allow fans to participate in particular decision-making procedures. This move will enable the clubs to get popular opinions from fans–which will aid the club's popularity–and give the fans a sense of belonging as they make decisions.

Each club gets to decide which questions the fans will vote upon. The decisions could range from stadium designs to player purchase options. To this end, Chiliz (CHZ) offers fan tokens specific to each club, which serve as authority for that fans to vote. There is a restricted supply of fan tokens per club, and the voting occurs using smart contracts on the platform.

The crypto collapse is affecting most coins on the market, although tokens like Chiliz (CHZ) are expected to bounce back.

The token sells for rougly $0.1605, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Eyes Coin Puts Its Best Paw Forward

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest memecoin in the crypto space, and the developers are looking to make the launch a success similar to the presale phases. The coin has made over $11 million in only a few months, a concise show of its popularity within the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prides itself on having a better working protocol than most memecoins. The token centres on providing top-class NFT trade options, as its NFT club will soon be available for users on the platform. The NFT club, Sushi Crew, is expected to offer tokens to members at its launch, after which they will be able to enter the club to create their personalized tokens.

Sushi Crew is a typically well-established NFT marketplace where token sales and exchanges are highly secure. The no-brainer here is that the platform won't charge any network fees; all transactions will be free of gas charges, so users can perform as many as they want on the network.

While Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prepares to launch, the developers are working on listing it on top charts in the cryptocurrency market, especially CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, where it will reach a larger audience. The popularity will ensure that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stays sustainable and relevant in the market.

