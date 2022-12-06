Can Big Eyes Coin Imitate Ethereum And Cronos’ Success And Become A Key Player In Cryptocurrency’s Future?

It is never easy to make money, particularly in a market like cryptocurrency, which is prone to wild fluctuations. One moment you're making a handsome profit, the next minute, you are making a substantial loss.

The exercise of dealing in tokens can be lucrative, but it can be volatile too. In the recent "crypto winter," millions of cryptocurrency users lost billions of dollars. The onset of the collapse led to losses exceeding two trillion dollars. Although it's difficult to be optimistic when you've lost lump sums in seconds, there is a silver lining.

When your backs are against the wall, it's imperative to rethink your strategy. Suffering losses isn't fun, but failure is the best teacher. In the aftermath of the decline, users must be pragmatic and if possible, be patient. The best course of action is to avoid making mistakes of the past and wait until the market recovers. If you're willing to do that, here are three platforms to look into while we wait for the market to rebound: Ethereum (ETH), Cronos (CRO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Ethereum: A Foundation For Various Cryptocurrencies

What is there to say about Ethereum that hasn't already been stated? The first mention of the project was made in a 2013 whitepaper written by Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin. Along with his partners, Buterin conducted a crowd sale online in 2014; they managed to raise $18.3 million in Bitcoin. Ethereum's starting price in its initial coin offering was just $0.311. Based on its ICO price, the return on investment (ROI) has effectively quadrupled each year since ETH was launched eight years ago.

Technically, Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain. The platform boasts a cryptocurrency, Ether, and has served as the foundation for innumerable other cryptocurrencies in the past. The Ethereum Foundation used the name "Frontier" for their prototype in 2015. Since then, Ethereum has been subjected to several updates, including "Constantinople," "Istanbul," and recently, the "London" hard fork.

Cronos: Providing Users Better Control Over Their Finances

Cronos is a decentralized, open-source blockchain, much like Ethereum, that was released in 2018. CRO is the native token of Cronos Chain, the brainchild of Crypto.com, a financial and trading solutions company. Cronos Chain is one of many commodities in Crypto.com's impressive lineup. The organization aims to provide solutions that grant users greater control over their money while protecting their valuable information.

Big Eyes Coin: A Community Token Saving The Oceans

Ethereum and Cronos are standard bearers in the cryptocurrency industry. Evidence of their standing lies in the fact that neither platform has fallen in the rankings, despite the "crypto winter." A new token hoping to emulate Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO) is Big Eyes Coin (BIG ) .

Big Eyes Coin is classed as a community token, although it's not your run-of-the-mill token. Firstly, the project will support the transfer of funds into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the platform will separate some of these funds for the preservation of the oceans.

Tokenomics

The developers of BIG will circulate 200 billion tokens altogether. 70% are available in a public presale, and 20% are for exchanges. 5% is for marketing the project, and the final 5% is for charity.

Final Thoughts

New tokens are entering the market daily. However, not all of them have uniform credentials. Big Eyes Coin is unique because of its structure: it focuses on DeFi and charity, both of which are pivotal endeavors.

