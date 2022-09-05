Can Hypaswap Become The Next Big Thing In The Crypto Space Just Like Cardano And Unus Sed Leo?

Are you a crypto enthusiast always looking around for airdrops or bonuses of newly emerging crypto coins?

HypaSwap (HYPA) got you covered today if that's the case. Just stick to the bottom to learn about it and see how many bonuses it offers you. The crypto market has recently recovered from a tiresome and wild crash of 2022, backed by increasing global inflation and unsettling macroeconomic crises. Most cryptocurrencies have almost lost their rankings and got their capitals nearly liquidated, compared to the bullish season of 2021.

Only a few top-ranking cryptocurrencies could sustain their positions despite the severe loss of cap and value. Cardano (ADA) is one of those cryptocurrencies which survived this crisis almost cleanly. The $ADA token is still standing tall among the top ten cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing this article. This shows that the token holders are mostly whales, as the community members usually don't wait or stick that longer to a particular cryptocurrency and often give up. On the other hand, another token just recently joined the top twenty league of cryptocurrencies to wave Cardano (ADA) from nearby. We're hinting to UNUS SED LEO (LEO) if you couldn't figure it out. We'll dive deep into all three of them today, followed by the bonus token opportunities that HypaSwap (HYPA) offers. So, get in there and make it to the last paragraph to learn about these bonuses.

What Is Cardano (ADA)?

Cardano (ADA) is a crypto token that ranks among the top ten most purchased tokens according to the listings of CoinMarketCap at the time of writing this article. Charles Hoskinson, an ex-co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), backs Cardano (ADA) as its founder and CEO of IOHK, the company that developed it. It is a decentralized blockchain network that functions on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, a mechanism on which Ethereum (ETH) is yet to shift. That is one of the reasons why Cardano (ADA) is counted as one of the Ethereum killers.

The platform allows developers and Fintech companies to build and launch decentralized applications (dApps) and exchanges (DEXs) or swaps on it. SundaeSwap is one of the successful projects executed on Cardano (ADA). Cardano (ADA) is on a mission to let the changemakers, visionaries, and blockchain innovators come forth and play their part in bringing positive global change, utilizing blockchain technology and decentralization.

Popular updates launched on Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) went through a Shelley in 2020, focusing on making its blockchain 50 to 100 times more decentralized than the existing blockchains. Charles Hoskinson announced a new update called "Alonzo hard fork" in August 2021, which caused ADA's price to surge to 116%. It was aimed at bringing smart contract functionality to Cardano's blockchain.

The Alonzo hard fork update went live in September 2021 on the blockchain. Within 24 hours after the launch of this update, more than 100 smart contracts were deployed on its blockchain. One of the main reasons for Cardano (ADA) to stand tall in its top ten rankings is the heavy contribution of whales in the ADA token holding it confidently, despite its crippling price.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) was created and launched by iFinex, a parent company of Bitfinex. It is used as the utility token across the iFinex ecosystem. With the help of this token, Bitfinex users can save money on trading fees. The discounts that users get may vary depending upon the number or amount of $LEO tokens they have in their account.

Although the token recently ranked among the top 20 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing this article, it was originally launched in May 2019. Also, this token is not on a mission to last forever like most of the top-ranking cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), etc.

The iFinex company had launched this token to cover the financial shortfall caused by the seizure of their funds by the government back in the day. Crypto Capital was the company that processed its payments and discovered that the government had seized a part of iFinex's funds.

Burning mechanism strengthening LEO token's value

When the launch couldn't cover the loss, iFinex decided to buy back LEO tokens from the holders until no token is left in the circulating supply of the marketplace. So the company keeps spending at least 27% of its revenues to buy back the tokens from the market at the market rate and burn them on a monthly basis. As per the company's new release, it will keep doing so until 100% of the LEO tokens are redeemed.

At the time of its launch, the token's total supply was fixed at USD 1 billion. But as said, the supply keeps reducing due to the regular burning mechanism, which is also a reason for its price appreciation over time.

What is HypaSwap (HYPA)?

HypaSwap (HYPA) is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that focuses on adding more value to the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Thus, the protocol aims to serve as a hotspot for the DeFi economy. HypaSwap (HYPA) will soon shift to a functional DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) in which the community members and Genesis Team will collaboratively govern the ecosystem. Community members will have two types of rights: proposal power and voting power.

There will also be a proper bug bounty program and reward system through which the users can earn from 100 USDC to 50,000 USDC, depending upon the level and severity of the bug they hunt and report on the HypaSwap (HYPA) platform.

Tokenomics of HYPA

HYPA is the native token of the HypaSwap (HYPA) ecosystem and protocol, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Thus, it is an ERC-20 token used for all the purposes in the ecosystem. The token will have a total supply of 200 million HYPA tokens. 45% of this fixed maximum supply available for the public presale is happening now. Also, there will be a vesting period of at least two months.

HYPA's Road Map & Plan of Action

HypaSwap (HYPA) has a well-thought-out and extensive plan of action for its development. Here's a sneak peek into this roadmap:

Phase I is dedicated to the Product MVP (Minimum Viable Product) Launch.

Phase II is dedicated to the Token Generation Event.

Phase III is dedicated to Product Development.

Phase IV is dedicated to Wallets & Yields Integration.

Phase V is dedicated to Token Listing on DEX.

Phase VI is the final phase dedicated to HypaSwap DAO Launch.

Conclusion

Where there are countless DeFi protocols in the market, HypaSwap (HYPA) claims to primarily focus on establishing a secure platform, following a progressive approach to risk mitigation and compliance. Moreover, it will offer lucrative incentives and bounties for users and crypto and cybersecurity experts.

HypaSwap (HYPA) believes that the collaborative efforts of the HYPA team and its community will help create a robust platform that provides top-of-the-line security and market-leading liquidity. The whitepaper also claims that the access of DeFi and passive income to everyone's palm will help increase the platform's TVL (Total Value Locked), making it a great success in the DeFi market.

Now comes the best part, which is "How to claim Insane Bonus HYPA Tokens." Well, the protocol offers a bunch of options to claim its bonus tokens on purchase. However, a few of them are discussed here. One is through a friend referral. For example, if you refer a friend and bring him to the platform to purchase Dollar 200 worth of HYPA tokens, both will be rewarded with Dollar 50 worth of HYPA tokens as a bonus.

Also, if you buy the token within the first 45 minutes of your signup, you will get a 45% bonus of HYPA tokens. Also, you will get 55% of the bonus HYPA tokens on your second purchase. Similarly, on your 3rd purchase, you will get a delicious ຿ bonus HYPA tokens, which is quite fascinating for an early bird.

To learn more about the HypaSwap (HYPA) token project, you can visit the following links:

Presale: http://join.hypaswap.io/

Website: http://hypaswap.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

