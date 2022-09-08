Can MetaCryp Contribute To The Development Of GameFi Similar To The Sandbox?

Many technological elements have entered the world of crypto, contributing to its enhancement over the years.

One of the main categories in crypto is GameFi, a portmanteau of the words gaming and decentralised finance (DeFi). GameFi is based on the convergence of blockchain technology, gaming, and many types of decentralised financial products, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), yield farming, borrowing and lending, and algorithmic stablecoins. With the introduction of the word in 2020, gaming has cut entry barriers in the crypto realm and changed conventional gaming by allowing users to earn money while playing.

The Sandbox (SAND) is one prominent GameFi in the crypto market, a blockchain based primarily on a virtual world. An upcoming GameFi platform that plans to contribute to the development of its sector in crypto is MetaCryp (MTCR) . This editorial will explore how these two blockchain networks can revolutionise the play-to-earn consensus while elevating the state of the crypto ecosystem.

Unwind, Create and Escape To The MetaCryp Network

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is a metaverse initiative that aims to provide a safe haven for individuals to escape the stresses of everyday life. Owning the MetaCryp ecosystem's native token grants you access to exciting activities and places to visit in the metaverse. Holders will benefit from increased value as the ecosystem expands.

MetaCryp Metaverse is a community-centric environment in which native token holders make choices. Holding the token grants you access to an exclusive members-only club of like-minded people looking to unwind and create a delightful experience in the well-tailored metaverse. Members of the community will have access to personalised country clubs, vacation locations, and event centres. People can customise their avatars that meet their specific needs.

Essentially, the blockchain network desires to establish a secure and engaging environment for all its users to experience modernised tools in blockchain technology, as well as play-2-earn games, innovative DeFi platforms, socialising, and all things metaverse for gaming.

It is currently in the second phase of its presale, with a starting price yet to be determined. If you are looking for a new GameFi platform that innovates the gaming community in crypto, look no further than MetaCryp.

Enter The Virtual World Of The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based virtual environment that allows users to create, produce, purchase, and trade digital goods in the manner of a game. The Sandbox develops a platform for a healthy gaming community by combining the strengths of decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The blockchain network's main objective is to effectively incorporate blockchain technology into popular gaming. The platform encourages a creative "play-to-earn" paradigm that allows users to simultaneously be producers and gamers. The Sandbox leverages blockchain technology by creating the SAND utility token, which simplifies platform transactions.

The Sandbox intends to introduce blockchain into mainstream gaming by delivering the benefits of true ownership, digital scarcity, monetization opportunities, and interoperability to crypto and non-crypto game players.

The Sandbox intends to change the industry by establishing a universe in which gamers may develop and gather blockchain-based goods. It carves a space for itself in the worldwide gaming sector. The Sandbox generates a metaverse of interested participants who contribute to the platform's continued growth by focusing on user-generated content. Furthermore, by introducing the SAND token, the Sandbox encourages decentralised governance and lets users voice their thoughts and ideas regarding the project's future.

Final Thoughts

With the video game sector being worth approximately USD 188 billion, it only makes sense that blockchain networks are now incorporating the play-to-earn model on their platform. The Sandbox provides a virtual network that allows players to have fun while making financial fruition from completing tasks set in the video game. On the other hand, MetaCryp grants its token holders access to exclusive content and activities. Both are innovative crypto networks that can advance the GameFi sector.

Find out more about MetaCryp (MTCR) in the links below:

Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal