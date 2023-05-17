Breaking News
Can You Become Rich From Crypto Experts Suggest You Can With Dogecoin Doge And Tradecurve TCRV

Can You Become Rich From Crypto? Experts Suggest You Can With Dogecoin (Doge) And Tradecurve (TCRV)

Updated on: 17 May,2023 11:04 PM IST
BrandMedia |

The bull run of 2021 displayed the potential of cryptocurrency on a global scale. For the first time cryptocurrency went mainstream, attracting millions of new investors.

Can You Become Rich From Crypto? Experts Suggest You Can With Dogecoin (Doge) And Tradecurve (TCRV)


This growth in the market proved that investors can become rich from crypto with the right investments. But how can this be replicated in 2023? Experts believe that Dogecoin and Tradecurve could help, with both predicted to surge in the next few months.


Dogecoin: A Crypto Joke Turned Mainstream Payment Method



Dogecoin is the most famous memecoin in the world and has taken the shiba inu meme to new highs. Despite being created as a joke between friends in 2013, Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021, spiking a surge in memecoin creation and trading. Dogecoin is now considered a strong investment by many, and is accepted by 100’s of retailers including AirBaltic and the ​​Dallas Mavericks. Rumors also suggest that Amazon may soon accept Dogecoin payments in the future.


Could Dogecoin Increase 100x Again In 2023?

The Dogecoin community is one of the most active in the world. Every day, thousands of Dogecoin memes are posted online, with enthusiasts like Elon Musk posting memes that continuously drive up Dogecoins value.

Over the next year, the number of businesses accepting Dogecoin payments is expected to increase, with Burger King recently hinting at a future collaboration on Twitter. Furthermore, with the general crypto market experiencing several surges in the last few months, some analysts believe that we could see a huge Dogecoin rally, offering great returns for investors who held or purchased during the last bear market.

That being said, Dogecoin is still a somewhat risky investment. Its value fluctuates dramatically every week, which makes it a bad investment for those who invest emotionally. Furthermore, with little to no new developments being made, Dogecoin could fall behind competitors such as Shiba Inu, which is looking to build out its utility.

Tradecurve Looks To Dominate The Exchange Market

Tradecurve is a hybrid exchange that looks to combine the best of trading on a single platform. Tradecurve will let investors trade a number of asset classes including European and US equity CFDs, indices, commodities, ETFs’, bonds, and cryptocurrency. While some centralized exchanges offer a similar service, Tradecurve lets investors buy anonymously and without restrictions. Instead of complex and intrusive KYC procedures, investors can simply connect their wallet, buy assets and disconnect.

As well as its wide array of assets, Tradecurve offers a number of lucrative features to optimize its users' experience. These include copy trading, in which users paying a fee can learn from the market's top traders, and AI algorithmic trading, which utilizes AI to maximize returns. Furthermore, Tradecurve offers high leverage and the use of crypto deposits as collateral.

To support new investors, Tradecurve has created a metaverse trading academy. Within this academy, investors can learn the basics of investing, meet new investors and learn from market experts. 

Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV has also been audited by Cyber Scope, whilst a team KYC was carried out by AssureDeFi further providing security and transparency to investors.

Tradecurve tokens, which offer several benefits for holders, are currently for sale at $0.012. Tradecurve aims to raise $20 million during its presale to challenge many of the markets top exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance. Considering Binance started its ICO at $0.11, market experts believe that Tradecurve could offer even greater returns, increasing 50x during its presale alone.

For more information about $TCRV presale tokens:

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

 

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

Brand Media

