Capture A Trip: Capturing the dreams of women

Serena Williams once said, “I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.” The present is a true portrayal of this quote for all women.

Breaking stereotypes and standing with equity with men is what the women have acquired by fighting for their rights. Perhaps, women are now marching with men in every walk of life whether it is in sports, politics, academics, or business. They have become the best version of themselves.

However, this may but a little different for some women out there who struggle to freely participate in occasions or events due to safety, societal and parental concerns. In these concerns travel, is a prime aspect where women hesitate to freely indulge in and live the life of their dreams. Adding to this is the lack of female traveling companions, hesitation to find good co-travelers, and network problems that act as hindrances. If a woman works to overcome all this, she is still asked to travel with family or siblings.

While start-ups worked to uplift the traveling standards, the start-up “Capture A Trip” worked and cracked the code to safer female traveling. For building a safe traveling community with the majority of female travelers, Nitin Khanna, the CEO and founder of Capture A Trip expresses his belief by saying, "Before taking any steps, the understanding of the issues of women safety to its root cause was our priority. We did many surveys to understand what is the main thing that can help us garner the trust of female travelers and started working on those key areas.” He further added, “We started seeing everything from the lens of women’s safety and did thorough research in all our locations to choose the right route, right vendors, the closeness of hospitals, medical facilities, and other such aspects to ensure safety for them in all terms. Our team traveled to the destinations themselves to make sure everything was of their best comfort". The groundwork was the foundation and then this foundation was tested by the company’s weekend trips (2N3D) which helped in understanding the persisting loopholes and this improved the on-trip facilities through their rectification.

Capture A Trip's community traveling has trained trip captains who act as pillars and are cautious towards female travelers and become their comforting hands on their journey. Nitin sums up his initial experience by saying, “The first few trips, we planned were for trust building and was supported by a girl’s room sharing system, medical kit availability 24*7 with essentials, and an on-call buddy system where all on-trip issues were resolved by the team sitting in their office in Delhi within just 30 minutes.” The working of Capture A Trip by giving a good briefing before the trip, providing emergency numbers, and building trust amongst other female travelers initially appeared very minute but in time became the pillars that stood on their foundation and resulted in the rise of the statistics of their female travelers to 40-45%.

A key feature of Capture A Trip is that they sponsor female traveling to normalize and bring sensitization about women in travel. This in turn acts as a catalyst for further encouragement of more women to freely pursue their travel dreams.

Harshita Gupta (@soharshi_) was sponsored by Capture A Trip to travel solo on an international trip to Thailand. Dixita Patel (dixitapatell) and Aaryavora (aaryavora) also traveled with them on the Spiti Valley trip, and the names keep adding to this list.

Nitin expresses his believe in Capture A Trip by giving voice to his thoughts and saying, “The journey of the liberation of women has crossed many milestones and this sends a message to the society that women are independent. They are their own master when it comes to conquering the world. And there is no better way to assist them in conquering the world than standing behind them and being their support.”