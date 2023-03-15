Capturing Lifelong Memories With Wedding Diaries: A Renowned Jaipur-Based Photography Company Expands Its Reach Across India

Wedding Diaries, a Jaipur-based pre-wedding and wedding photography company, has been providing its services all over India for more than a decade.

Preserving Memories That Last a Lifetime with Wedding Diaries

Founded in 2017, Wedding Diaries by OMP has become one of the most renowned and sought-after names in the Indian wedding photography industry. The company specialises in various types of photography and videography services, including Couple Portraits, Candid Video, Wedding cinematography and photography, pre- and post-wedding shoots, advertising, and events. Their expertise in pre-wedding shoots in Jaipur is something that sets them apart from their competitors.

The team at Wedding Diaries, with over 6 - 7 years of experience in the industry, comprises highly skilled and experienced photographers, cinematographers, and editors. They use the latest camera and lighting equipment to ensure the highest quality photographs and videos. Their attention to detail and artistic vision help them create stunning visuals that are a true reflection of their clients' personalities and emotions, with a mission to capture their clients' lifetime memories in the most beautiful and artistic way possible.

A wide range of services is offered to make your pre-wedding and wedding photography experience memorable, including:

Couple Portraits: Capture stunning couple portraits that depict the love and chemistry between the couple.

Candid Video: Captures natural, raw, and genuine candid moments. The team believe that candid videos are the best way to capture the real emotions and feelings of the couple.

Wedding Cinema/Photography: They offer cinematic wedding photography and videography services that tell your love story in a beautiful and creative way.

Pre/Post Wedding Shoots: Their pre and post-wedding shoots are designed to capture your love story in a unique and creative way.

Advertising and Events: The team also provides photography and videography services for corporate events, product launches, and other advertising campaigns.

One of the key factors that sets Wedding Diaries apart from its competitors is its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company values every customer and strives to offer them 100% satisfaction by delivering high-quality photographs and videos that exceed their expectations. They work closely with their clients to understand their needs and preferences and then tailor their services accordingly.

Wedding Diaries has also recently opened a new office in order to strengthen the company's efforts to preserve special memories for couples. Shubham Gupta and Lavish Rawat, directors of the company, have an unshakeable goal to provide the best wedding photographs, and all our efforts are directed towards that aim." The new office will be an enhancement towards that goal as we will have a dedicated space to edit, meet clients, and try out new things. "We began our initiative to fill the gap in the market for high-quality wedding photographers and have come this far in the journey, striving to bridge that gap," they said.

Wedding Diaries is a subunit of Jaipur's top film and music video production house, Our Minutes Production (OMP). OMP's expertise in film and video production has helped Wedding Diaries create stunning and cinematic pre-wedding and wedding videos that are works of art and has set new standards in the Indian wedding photography industry with their commitment to quality, artistic vision, and customer satisfaction. If you are looking for a photography company that can capture your lifetime memories in the most beautiful and artistic way possible, then Wedding Diaries is definitely worth considering.

For more information, please visit:https://weddingdiariesbyomp.com/