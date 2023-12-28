Cardano (ADA) Trading volume to be overtaken by Retik Finance (RETIK) in 2024

Cardano is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform that uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus about the state of the network.

Retik Finance (RETIK) has steadily grown in the last two weeks, posing a threat to many other industry players, including Cardano (ADA). A side-by-side comparison of these two cryptocurrencies reveals that Retik Finance is on track to surpass Cardano in trading volume as investor interest in the RETIK token grows. Retik is a new DeFi player, ushering in the next iteration of decentralized finance (DeFi). Retik Finance aims to bridge the divide between digital and traditional finance that has slowed down how the masses interact with cryptocurrencies in the real world. Specifically, Retik introduces an ecosystem of unique DeFi solutions, including futuristic DeFi debit cards, a multichain Web 3.0 wallet, a next-gen crypto payments gateway, and the world’s first AI-powered P2P lending platform. These products merge into a robust ecosystem that seamlessly interacts with the traditional financial landscape.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform that uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus about the state of the network. Cardano creates a platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), focusing on advanced functionality and scalability.Cardano has had a relatively positive year despite a war against cryptocurrencies in the United States. ADA has seen a 150.22% price uptick in the past three months. This performance can be attributed to the positive market sentiment that has swept the crypto market in recent months as the speculation surrounding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF and the subsequent price of Bitcoin grows. The US Federal Reserve also recently hinted at interest rate cuts in 2024, boosting investor confidence as liquidity improves.

Retik Finance (RETIK)

Retik Finance feeds off the same positive market sentiment fueling Cardano, plus a whole lot more, laying the groundwork for rapid growth. Its DeFi solutions are key value catalysts. They include:

DeFi debit cards: T hese cards enable users to use their cryptocurrencies for real-world purchases. They have inbuilt crypto-to-fiat currency conversion capabilities, allowing holders to use them even at locations that do not accept crypto payments. They also offer ATM cash withdrawals and cashback rewards.

hese cards enable users to use their cryptocurrencies for real-world purchases. They have inbuilt crypto-to-fiat currency conversion capabilities, allowing holders to use them even at locations that do not accept crypto payments. They also offer ATM cash withdrawals and cashback rewards. Retik Wallet: The wallet is linked to the DeFi cards for easy balance management and crypto-to-fiat conversions. It is also a holistic DeFi solution, offering users access to all DeFi activities, including staking, swapping, mining, yield farming, lending, and borrowing, from a single access point.

The wallet is linked to the DeFi cards for easy balance management and crypto-to-fiat conversions. It is also a holistic DeFi solution, offering users access to all DeFi activities, including staking, swapping, mining, yield farming, lending, and borrowing, from a single access point. Retik Pay: A next-generation payment gateway that provides online businesses and merchants a user-friendly way to accept cryptocurrency payments. It is low-cost, accessible worldwide, safe from fraud and cashback, and usable with traditional e-commerce platforms.

A next-generation payment gateway that provides online businesses and merchants a user-friendly way to accept cryptocurrency payments. It is low-cost, accessible worldwide, safe from fraud and cashback, and usable with traditional e-commerce platforms. AI-powered peer-to-peer lending: The first of its kind, it uses machine learning technologies to improve the lend-borrow experience, eliminating issues such as loan defaults.

Presale and Beyond

Retik Finance is on track to become a DeFi giant, thanks to its robust ecosystem. The protocol launched a presale campaign for its native token, RETIK two weeks ago, allowing investors to invest early and profit hugely once it is available as a tradeable asset. The first stage saw investors purchase 15 million RETIK in less than 72 hours, raising $450,000. It has since progressed to the third stage, with over $2 million raised.The team has confirmed that RETIK will be listed on at least three of the top five trading exchanges at the end of the presale. This will bring more liquidity and popularity to the platform, propelling the token forward. Analysts predict up to 100x growth in the coming bull run. Should this materialise, RETIK will be trading north of $15 by 2025. The platform is also holding a giveaway where 10 lucky participants will share a prize pool of $333,000.

Conclusion

Cardano (ADA) has had a strong year despite numerous challenges. Its trading volume and price have steadily increased with improving investor sentiment. Nonetheless, Retik Finance intends to overtake it. The new market entrant is having one of the most successful presale campaigns and shows no signs of slowing down. Retik Finance is expected to outpace Cardano, with analysts predicting a 100x uptick.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”