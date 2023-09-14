Casetino: Australia’s Toughest Iphone Case Now Launched In India

CASETiNO MagSafe case backed by N52 in-built magnets is the perfect combination of protection and convenience.

CASETiNO, a 2020 founded iPhone case company was started in Melbourne, Australia with a vision to change the experiences of iPhone users using same old cases with lower protection. They revolutionized the experience of users with their iPhone cases that neither compromises on styling nor protection.

CASETiNO has created a space in the Australian market with their premium drop tested iPhone cases and are now ready to enter the Indian market. The Indian iPhone case Industry is broken and are made as cheap as possible which results in the cases being too bulky, less protective and shorter life span. And hence with the vision to transform this industry, CASETiNO is here in India.

Their belief that protection does not only mean limitations & boring cases helped them to reach millions of tech-savvy millennials in Australia. Their cases offer you wide range of vibrant colours without having to worry about styling & protection. Not only does the ergonomic shape of their case provide a better grip, but the combination of Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and Polycarbonate (PC) materials make it one tough cookie - protecting your iPhone. Another special feature is that they provide all their customers a lifetime warranty in case of any defects in the material. In case of yellowing of the material, a warranty of six months is provided.

This 10.8-foot drop-tested shields your iPhone with impact protection for the ultimate challenge and this makes them better than any other iPhone case in India. Their extremely slim and light weight iPhone cases are designed perfectly for use with all CASETiNO, Apple and any third-party MagSafe compatible products. CASETiNO MagSafe case backed by N52 in-built magnets is the perfect combination of protection and convenience.

Their main focus is to have iPhone cases that look good & keep your phone safe.