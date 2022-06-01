Cast of MnM Talkies’ ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ takes podcast world by storm

What was unheard of we can now hear of, literally. May it be Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’ or Spotify Original audio series ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’, Indian actors are playing international characters with panache.

Batman Ek Chakravyuh

When the original makers of Batman decided to bring the iconic character and series into the world of audio and podcast, casting was one of the most critical areas while making.

Director Mantra says, “Casting for ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ was an intense process. Every actor brought with them their personality, which enhanced the character. Amit Sadh and his brooding personality suited Batman to the fit, Shweta Tripathi Sharma came in with her sincerity as Barbara Gordon and Sharib Hashmi with his eccentricity as the Riddler. We all know what Batman and the other characters of the Batman Universe would look like but projecting the feelings only with the power of voice indeed has an intriguing story behind it.”

Mantra further says, “I had earlier cast Vrajesh Hirjee as Dr. Strange and Ashwin Mushran as Stirk, but as the scripts developed, I realised there was no better fit to Stirk than the maverick Vrajesh and Ashwin’s serenading voice as Dr. Strange. Anangsha Biswas plays a double role as the innocent Kell in the first half but it keeps getting interesting as we approach the end. Pooja Gor is the lovable Vicki Vale who, in love with Bruce Wayne, is used as a pawn by the villains.”

The iconic character of the loyal butler Alfred who has been portrayed in the past by actors like Michael Caine, has been played by Danish Hussain in ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh.’ Danish’s finesse in the Hindustani dialect is a perfect counter to the uptight British lingo that Alfred has. Thomas and Martha Wayne, played by Rajat Kapoor and Sarika, bring alive characters who, in most Batman movies or comics, are mentioned passively, but with ‘Batman Unburied/Ek Chakravyuh’, makers have brought alive two of the most iconic characters from the world of Batman.

Even the supporting cast consists of some fine actors like Aseem Hatangady as 'Flass', Chakori Dwivedi as 'Renee Montoya', Sumanto Ray as 'Commisioner Kitch' and the madmen of Arkham Asylum Sandeep Anand as 'Jervis Tetch', Saurabh Nayyar as the 'Calendar Man' Girish Sharma as 'King Tut'.”

‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’, the Hindi rendition of ‘Batman Unburied’, now dominates Spotify charts globally. Produced by MnM Talkies and directed by Mantra, the show has gained praise for its performance and a stellar cast.