Celebrate International Women's Day with These Gifts for the SuperWomen at Work

Updated on: 02 March,2023 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As International Women's Day approaches, many companies are looking for ways to recognize and celebrate their female employees.

This year, instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, companies can consider giving a gift that truly reflects their appreciation for their female team members' hard work and contributions.


Here are some of the best women's day gifts that OffiNeeds, a leading corporate gifting company, has listed out for companies to give their amazing female employees:



1. A Zen Box - Nothing better to make the day of a special female colleague than a Zen Box that includes 3 different types of incense sticks, mandala colouring supplies and art prints. 


2. Smartwatch - Show your employees that you care about their well-being by gifting them a smartwatch. OffiNeeds offers 3 different brands in attractive colours, which the ladies are sure to love. 

3. Bluetooth Speaker - Give the best multitaskers the gift of good audio to make work and play more fun. 

4. Planners - Most women are super organized and love to plan, so make their day with an undated planner or an uber-chic organizer. 

5.Gift Hampers - Gift baskets can be a great way to show your appreciation while also offering a personal touch. Consider giving a special hamper that aligns with their interests, such as books, journals, gourmet snacks, and an assortment of coffees or skincare products.

"Women's Day is a time to celebrate the contributions of women and recognize the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality in the workplace," said Srikanth Acharya, CEO-OffiNeeds. "As a company, we must show our female employees that we value their hard work and contributions to our organization. By giving thoughtful and meaningful gifts, we hope to foster a culture of appreciation and recognition."

These are just a few ideas to get companies started. Whatever gift you choose should reflect the company's commitment to supporting and empowering its female employees.

About OffiNeeds:

Born out of an April Fool’s Day prank by its founder and CEO, Srikanth Acharya back in 2005, OffiNeeds is a leading Indian Corporate Gifting and Custom Merchandise company.

OffiNeeds believes that every person associated with your business – employees, clients, distributors, and suppliers – has the power to be a potential Brand Ambassador for your company, communicating the ethos and culture of your organization to their circle of influence. 

Thoughtful merchandise and customized corporate gifts are a great way to build a rapport with 

one’s stakeholders and boost employee morale.

OffiNeeds has 100+ employees across its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

