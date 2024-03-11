Breaking News
Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024 with Mrs. Natasha Pimple Kotwani and Ms. Chandni Dey: Investing in Women: Inspiring Inclusion.

Updated on: 11 March,2024 01:43 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

CISS is the only security Company that deeply understands the what and the how of women’s power and offers leadership position across structures from directors to security personnel.

CISS Services Limited, Mumbai - The only security company in India to have deployed women across entire organisation structure.


CISS Services Ltd has many firsts to its credit. Founded in 1985 today CISS is probably the only company globally to have all its directors comprising women. Mrs. Bela Pimple, Mrs. Natasha Kotwani, Ms. Chandni Dey are the Board of Directors. Ms. Varsha Babani is an independent director.


CISS Services Ltd services over 400 Clients and deploys a 20000 strong security force -  30% of which comprise women. CISS is the only security agency that has more than four competent women as heads of vitally important departments. The buck stops with them since they are in decision making roles.


Ms Purnima Pandya Heads the Bids Business Development and is also responsible for institution Sales. Ms. Shraddha More is Head HR and Mr. Tisha Nanche heads the IT organisation, Ms. Sherryl D'Cunha leads the Training Department responsible for training Drone Pilots as well as delivering Drone Services. Women at CISS are indeed redefining India’s private security business model.

Women head two of the major regions of CISS service delivery branches. Ms. Bhavna Belgundkar Head Nagpur Vidharbha region. Ms. Geeta Chavda heads the Vadodara Ankleshwar South Gujarat Region.

Brand Media
