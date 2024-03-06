Celebrating Women's Essence with MK JEWELS- #createHER

Join MK JEWELS in celebrating the #createHER campaign, allowing the world to witness the sparkle and strength of every woman who creates magic in her own way.

This International Women's Day, MK JEWELS is celebrating the essence of womanhood with our inspiring campaign, #createHER. This campaign aims to spotlight incredible women, not only as creators in their respective fields but also as nurturing forces in their homes and workplaces.

As we gear up for the celebrations, we are thrilled to introduce a stunning new collection that embodies the spirit of every empowered woman. This collection serves as a tribute to multitasking marvels who seamlessly juggle between crafting a loving home, excelling in their professions, and creating unforgettable moments with their loved ones. Each piece is truly magnificent – whether it involves a play of coloured stones or the sheer boldness of a design, it's a collection of Real Diamond, CZ, Gold jewellery every woman will cherish.

At the heart of this campaign stands the renowned social activist and entrepreneur, Sseema Singh. Known for adding sparkle to people's lives through her philanthropic endeavors, Singh perfectly represents the values and essence of MK JEWELS. Sseema Singh, along with many inspiring women and clients, graced us with their presence for this jewellery launch. Sseema’s presence at the launch not only elevated the collection but also added a touch of inspiration to countless women.

As an extension of the campaign, we extended invitations to inspiring women to adorn MK JEWELS and share their stories in their own words. These unique narratives, capturing everyday moments form the backbone of createHER, emphasizing the authenticity and depth of every woman's journey.

To mark Women’s Day, MK JEWELS is offering a 30% discount on making charges until March 10th.

