Celebration of Jazzy Bains aka Jazzy B's 30 years of momentous achievements in the music industry at Dragonfly, Mumbai feat and hosted by DJ Hardik & Angadpreet

Celebration saw the presence of Deepshika Nagpal, Narendra Hirani, Nivedita Basu, Balraj , Dil Sandhu.

Jazzy B’s 30th anniversary in the music industry is a testament to his exceptional talent and enduring impact on Bhangra music

There was a time when no party started without a Jazzy B aka Jazzy Bains song & no DJ dared to wrap up his gig without blasting some Jazzy hits for those standing last on the dance floor & if you are a 90s kid then you know he had a complete vibe back in the day. His cult classic songs especially Dil Lutiya is a hot favourite even now.

Known as the "King of Bhangra Music", Jazzy B recently celebrated his glorious 30 years of musical career with the big wigs of B- Town at one of the hottest properties of Mumbai, Dragonfly. The success bash of Jazzy B was a grand affair. It was a flamboyantly splendid party with glitz, glamour, opulence and loads of love for the singer reflecting from the entire preparations which were no less than perfect.

A significant chunk of Bollywood, Television industry and celebrated names from the Music industry and eminent personalities were seen congratulating Jazzy.

Over the past 30 years, Jazzy B has released numerous hit albums, singles and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. He has also won numerous awards and accolades, including several Hall of Fame Canada, Filmfare Awards, PTC Punjabi Music Awards, and Global Indian Music Academy Awards. His music has been a major influence on the Bhangra genre and has inspired countless artists and musicians. He has also been credited with popularizing Bhangra music among younger generations and bringing it to a global audience.

"I am overwhelmed with the love from my fans. My heart is full to see so many of you love my music till date. Always in gratitude to them, my head bows down to them, I dedicate 30 years of my musical career to all my fans across the globe" says Jazzy B

He continues to be one of the most beloved and influential musicians of our time and will undoubtedly continue to inspire and entertain fans for many years to come.