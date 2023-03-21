Celebrity Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Dr. Geetanjali Saxena’s Special Tips and Remedies for 2023

Her contributions in people’s lives makes her the ‘Most Talked About Astrologer of 2023’

An enormous proportion of the population believes and likes to take decisions based on astrological predictions. They often search for the Best Astrologer to go and seek answers from. Celebrity Astrologer and Tarot Card reader Dr. Geetanjali Saxena has been the most talked about astrologer in the past few months. She is one of the top 10 tarot card readers in Mumbai. She has been sharing her knowledge and tips for the well-being of her audience on various platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where the audience can easily connect with her.

She has been seen giving tarot guidance to various eminent personalities from the Television and Indian Film Industry. Having received a tremendous amount of love from her clients and subscribers, she has a special guidance tip for 2023. As 2023 adds to a number 7 years which is said to be ruled by Ketu, for attracting prosperity, folks born on the 7th, 16th or 23rd of any month can place a cat's eye crystal in the south-west part of their homes. Others can place an amethyst crystal weighing 1 kg in the north east of their house.

She has special guidance tips and remedies for all zodiac signs keeping in mind the upcoming planetary transit in April 2023

Aries- A job change/ travel is indicated along with an increase in expenses

Taurus- Money from a foreign land is expected. To keep health on track, donate white sweets to the needy.

Gemini- Marriage is on the cards, along with an increase in income.

Cancer- Good effects for students to be expected and experienced. Fasting on Thursdays can help

Leo- Some issues in relationships are seen coming. Income sources to increase is indicated.

Virgo- New job opportunities and peace in existing relationships are on the cards.

Libra- Folks are advised to take care of their health and wear a gold chain if possible

Scorpio – Auspicious time for dear scorpions. Promotion is seen coming your way.

Sagittarius- Some issues in the family are May Aries. Keep 10 kgs of Urad Dal near you as a remedy.

Capricorn- New relationships and new growth opportunities are on the cards. Take utmost care of blood pressure to be under control.

Aquarius- New business opportunities are seen coming your way. Good time for students.

Pieces- Health needs to be taken care of. A new job change is indicated.

Dr Geetanjali Saxena not only helps with services like astrology and tarot card reading but has something to cater to each issue her clients come up with- Family Constellations, Past Life Regression, Theta Healing, Hypnotherapy, etc., to name a few.

To date, she has consulted More than 1,00,000+ clients and helped with solutions and remedies to enhance their quality of life.

