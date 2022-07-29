Celebrity Designer Asma Gulzar To Soon Launch New Collection “Malak”

Asma Gulzar was the fresh-faced fashion tornado back in 2003. And today, 14 years later Asma is still turning heads and pushing the boundaries of fashion with her Indo-fusion designs.

She has come a long way from her 2008 debut collection and has gone around the world collecting accolades but her love and penchant for innovation in fashion has stayed the same. Asma Gulzar says, “Fashion - like any other art - is ever-evolving. Sure, you draw inspiration from different sources but everything you visualise and design has a story of its own. I am always “thinking out of the box” because I am not thinking of a box to begin with! I let my thoughts and ideas form into cohesive designs and I let these emotions flow onto fabric.”.

The little peek we got into Asma’s upcoming collection, “Malak” promises a dreamy ethnic story that Asma and her team have weaved onto lush fabrics!

The Indo-fusion creations and modern ethnics that have come to define her designs are more than a designer’s signature. Asma Gulzar has become a beacon of our country’s culture and reflects the fine level of artistry that flows in this nation.

Malak also follows this trajectory but despite following in the conceptual footsteps of its predecessors, the collection has its own distinct identity and carries the age-old charm of our traditions with a refreshing modern touch, providing a global platform to the ideas of our new, emerging India.

After providing us the sneak peek into her new collection, Asma commented, “Designing is a very fulfilling practice for me. The balance of variety and cohesiveness that you see in this collection is a reflection of my mind. Because we all have something very particular about us but as individuals we are a full-blown rainbow.”.

Malak is also a full-blown rainbow of India’s beauty and the collection tells us a sublime story of a generation that is in step with the world but also connected to its roots.

Asma Gulzar's upcoming collections will be available in her flagship store in New Delhi, and also in other locations across Delhi and Dubai.