Celebrity hairstylist Sunny Verma redefines hairstyling by offering different services at his salon 'SUNNYHAIRPORT'

When it comes to perfection, we all look up to celebrities and influencers. We have often seen them ace their fashion game and flaunt their beautiful lustrous tresses.

But what does it take to have a perfect hair care routine? We need to count on highly-skilled stylists and hair artists who can create wonders by helping people look glamourous, friz-free and red carpet ready. One such influential hair stylist is Sunny Verma, a well-known name in showbiz.

Started his career in 2007, Sunny has an experience of more than 15 years in the beauty industry. He has often showcased his talent by giving hair transformation looks to his clients. The hairstylist is the founder of 'SUNNYHAIRPORT', a salon chain located in New Delhi. Before establishing the salons, he learnt the art of hair styling from Verma's Mens Salon in Chirag Delhi. The hairstylist then upscaled his skills by learning different methods of hair styling from Hairloom Sainik Farm. Later, Sunny got trained at MADONNA Hair & Beauty Salon, Green Park after which he gained experience from the globally acclaimed 'Toni & Guy'.

According to Sunny, hair is more about personalization. He believes that aesthetics and overall look are significant with hair playing a vital role. Giving different hairstyles, Sunny does it beautifully by imbibing creativity and modern-day techniques. Sunny's ability to keep things fresh and trendy has made him the most trusted hairstylist for celebrities and bloggers like Esha Gupta, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Nikki Tamboli, RJ Karishma and Priya Beniwal among other reputed names.

As a hairstylist, he has always brought innovation in giving new hair art. Be it retro-inclined hair, highlights, 3D Balayage, Tiger Eye Balayage or recreating celebrity makeovers, Sunny Verma does his work with finesse. The best part about his styling is that he customises the look as per the complexion and personality of his clients. It is one of the reasons why his clientele has grown exponentially in recent times.

Moreover, his Instagram page is filled with hair inspiration posts of different events and also has unseen stills from fashion shoots. Sunny Verma says, "Learning is a never-ending process. As an artist, innovation evolves with time. I believe that it is important to upgrade skills from time to time." To master his skills, he has advanced his skills in hair education from international hairstylists in London, Malaysia, Singapore, Lebanon and other countries.