Celebrity Makeup Artist Raman Bakshi receives an award at the Jashn fashion and lifestyle exhibition

Jashn

Determined people and success are terms often used synonymously. This is because big things come to those who make big efforts. The story of celebrity makeup artist Raman Bakshi bears testimony to the fact that only efforts can define your story. Coming from a humble family in Meerut, Raman had only hard work to back her. She always wanted to become a makeup artist. Ever since Raman was a child, she’s admired women wearing makeup. She always dreamed of owning it all one day.

After Raman completed her makeup artist course, she started taking up freelance opportunities. She specializes in bridal makeovers and all her clients appreciate her for her finesse with her tools. Raman says that she was always content looking at the twinkle in the eyes of brides all dolled up for their big day. She also says that she had never imagined working with celebrities. However, she is elated to have climbed the ladder of success and reached a position where she is a preferred makeup artist for celebrities.

Raman was recently invited as the guest of honor at the Jashn fashion and lifestyle exhibition, where she was awarded for her spectacular work. Raman describes it as an amazing feeling to be felicitated for what she loves to do. She says that she doesn’t recognize it as work anymore. “It is just a part of the routine now, a routine that I enjoy. Being a makeup artist is my happy place”, says Raman.

Raman recognizes her inspiration as the desire to do better than herself. She says that she often comes across amazing talents who just stagnate after a while. They keep getting assignments and earning money, but stop experimenting and learning. Raman doesn’t visualize such a future for her because she loves to learn and grow. She tries to get inspiration from whoever she meets or interacts with.

Her journey wasn’t all rosy and straightforward, but she shut off the negative comments and persisted with her efforts. Raman says that she believes in herself and advises everyone else the same.

She is now a global makeup artist who travels far and wide for assignments. She also imparts training to aspiring makeup artists and takes up certification courses to brush up her skills.

This award has taken Raman’s confidence even higher, and she is all pumped up to do better in her career. We wish her luck and hope that her determination takes her to even greater heights.