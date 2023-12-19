Celigo's Remarkable Journey in India, Pioneering iPaaS and Workplace Excellence

Celigo's commitment to transparency and recognition fosters a work culture that is not only fulfilling but also embodies the ideal workplace.

Celigo, headquartered in Silicon Valley with its largest development center in Hyderabad, is the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users. The Celigo platform is built to make automation as simple as possible by enabling anyone in the enterprise to build or deploy integrations, fostering growth and innovation at scale. This integration not only simplifies processes but also enhances overall efficiency. Recently, Celigo also announced new enhancements to its suite of embedded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, built with significant inputs from its India team.

Over the last two years, Celigo has more than doubled its India strength to more than 330 employees, growing by over 50% in the last 12 months. It continues to add to its India team despite the challenging business scenario and plans to more than further double its team strength in India within the next 24 months. These growth plans are subject to change and are dependent on the future business scenario. Celigo’s growth in India is driven by its mission to foster a culture of innovation and cooperation, attracting talented individuals who are looking for an opportunity to build top-tier products within the realm of business cloud computing (SaaS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Celigo has the biggest presence in India among all players in the fast-growing iPaaS domain. However, Celigo's story in India is more than numbers. Celigo’s efficacy, dedication to quality, and innovation are vouched for by thousands of satisfied and repeat Celigo customers; helping it grow its India development center. But Celigo’s presence in India is more than just in product development. Celigo India now has product management, services, marketing, HR, and finance teams serving Celigo globally. This trend is expected to become stronger in the near future. By providing multiple roles, Celigo ensures that employees can broaden their professional horizons and develop a more comprehensive skill set.

However, hiring is just a part of the overall talent-building process. Celigo focuses on its ability to retain top talent by providing an extremely transparent, energizing and rewarding work environment. Celigo achieves this through industry-leading programs, including wellness initiatives and a supportive work-life balance culture. The company proactively fosters diversity and inclusion including nurturing talent from under-represented groups and providing opportunities for employees to join Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

In addition to the lateral hiring, Celigo's campus hiring program reaches out to more than two dozen premier technology institutions, including IITs & NITs. We hired more than 40 engineers from the Indian campuses in 2023 and increase this number to 50+ in 2024. Celigo leverages its cutting-edge cloud technology domain, rewarding overall package and brand equity built in campuses over the years to attract top talent.

India has been critical to Celigo’s success and will become more important in the coming years as it increases its investment in newer AI & Business Process Management domains.

Celigo has been certified as a Great Place To Work. The company received certification following a thorough review and assessment process that highlighted Celigo's excellent people practices. Great Place To Work is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces.