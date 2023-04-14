CEO Satish K. Sadasivan Unveils Evolve Global Corp's Next Chapter in Digital Innovation

The company, which has sales offices in the USA, India, and London and operations and delivery locations strategically located out of multiple global locations.

Evolve Global Corp, a leading provider of demand generation, business process outsourcing, and data migration solutions, has successfully undergone a transformative shift in its business model, as announced at a press conference on April 1st. The change is driven by the company's founder and CEO, Satish K. Sadasivan, who seeks to better serve the needs of society and the planet.

The company, which has sales offices in the USA, India, and London and operations and delivery locations strategically located out of multiple global locations, including the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and India, conducted a comprehensive review of its vision, mission, values, and market trends, which led to this transformation, addressed as Evolve 4.0.

Speaking at the conference held at the Bangalore office of Evolve BPM, CEO Satish K. Sadasivan unveiled three AI-based business products and three services designed to help companies improve their operations and gain a competitive edge. Sadasivan said, "This vision and transformation for Evolve Global Corp is to remain purpose-driven while providing clients with cutting-edge solutions that will enable them to succeed in the digital age. The company's transformation reflects this vision, and its team is excited to embrace the changes and continue to provide exceptional service to clients worldwide."

With its focus on innovation, technology, and sustainability, Evolve Global Corp intends to address the pressing challenges and opportunities of the digital century. As the business world continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, the company is well-positioned to meet the challenge head-on with a team of experts who are committed to delivering the best possible solutions to their clients.

This announcement marks an important milestone in the company's history and signals its commitment to a sustainable and innovative future. Evolve Global Corp's transformation comes at a time when businesses are increasingly turning to digital solutions to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With its strong presence and adaptability to ever-changing technology landscapes, Evolve Global Corp is poised to be a leading player in the demand generation and business process outsourcing space for years to come.

About Evolve Global Corp:

Evolve Global Corp is a New York-based provider of demand generation, business process outsourcing, and data migration solutions. With a team of over 300 professionals, the company prides itself on being adaptable to the ever-changing nature of technology and offering custom solutions tailored to client's specific needs. Its mission is to help businesses of all sizes optimize their operations, improve productivity, and grow their business, no matter where they are in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.evolveglobalcorp.com/