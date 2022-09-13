Certified coach Sami Osman shares his mantra for fit lifestyle

Do you too vow to join the gym on Monday that never comes? Guess what? The majority are sinking in the same boat.

But if you really want to live a healthy life that also includes a daily gym, then follow these mantras passed on by our favourite fitness coach, Sami Osman. We already admired him for his rigorous lifestyle. Wouldn't it be nice to get a few tips from him?

Revealing his secrets, Sami Osman says, "Discipline is my biggest mantra. You might need motivation for everything that you start doing. But with every passing day, when you are being consistent, these daily actions turn into habits. You develop a disciple and thus you follow your schedule every day."

According to Sami Osman, self-discipline bridges the gap between goals defined and goals accomplished. And therefore, he shared the 8 most powerful things you can do to master self-discipline, which is essential for life beyond your comfort zone.

These are… knowing your strengths and weaknesses; removing temptations; setting a clear goal and having an execution plan! Practice daily diligence; create new good habits and rituals; believe in yourself and change your perception about willpower; never think about plan B. Plan A must and will work and find a trusted coach or mentor.

Sami Osman said the facts. Didn't he? But if you still need a little more motivation, then he added another point to his mantra by saying, "Have patience. It's very important to understand and realise that it takes time to get healthy. In fact, I always tell people to focus on restoring their sleep, energy, stress tolerance, and digestion. Fitness will follow, whether it's weight gain or loss. You have to be focused and stick to your schedule."

Sami Osman is a certified sports coach and nutritionist. You will find his Instagram flooded with countless tips and facts on a healthy lifestyle. Sami Osman is one of a kind and you should follow him straight away.

