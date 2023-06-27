Chahatt Khanna As Guest Of Honour In Blitzindia UK Edition Launch

The Chief Guest for the event was the esteemed Hon'ble Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, representing the Government of India.

Mr Deepak Dwivedi, Trustee Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BlitzIndia, has cordially invited Ms Chahatt Khanna to join for the launch of BlitzIndia UK Edition. This momentous occasion has taken place on Saturday, 24th June 2024, at the prestigious Mountbatten Room in The Royal Automobile Club, St. James's, London, UK.

The globally renowned actress Ms Chahatt Khanna and the Bollywood producer Mr. Vashu Bhagnani’s presence added an aura of authority and significance to the launch, underscoring the deep connections between India and the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an international gathering, to embrace the cultural diversity Ms Chahatt Khanna and the guests were dressing in a Lounge Suit and their National Dress. The dress code reflected the commitment to fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

The Chief Guest for the event was the esteemed Hon'ble Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, representing the Government of India. Joined as Guests of Honour are Mr. Gopichand Hinduja, Chairperson of the Hinduja Group, and Lord Raj Loomba CBE, Founder and Chairman Trustee of The Loomba Foundation. Both individuals have made substantial contributions in their respective fields, and their presence is a testament to the international recognition that BlitzIndia has garnered.

The occasion was also privileged to have Padma Bhushan Dr.Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International, and Dr. VK Raju, Founder President of the Eye Foundation of America & UK, as esteemed Guests of Honour. Their pioneering work in their respective domains has made a lasting impact on society, and we are delighted to have them grace this auspicious occasion.

The UK edition of BlitzIndia will serve as a bridge between these two nations, fostering collaborations, sharing insights, and highlighting the achievements of individuals and organizations from various fields. We believe that intellectual exchange and cultural appreciation are essential in a rapidly evolving world, and BlitzIndia UK Edition aims to contribute to this dialogue.

BlitzIndia has established itself as a leading platform for intellectual discourse, providing a platform for thought-provoking articles, editorials, and in-depth analysis. With the launch of BlitzIndia UK Edition, it has beenaimed at to further promote dialogue and understanding between India and the United Kingdom. This occasion represents our commitment to fostering global connections and embracing the richness of diverse perspectives.