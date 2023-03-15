Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Chanakya Fund Trust gets SEBIs nod for Category II Alternative Investment Fund AIF

Chanakya Fund Trust gets SEBI's nod for Category II-Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)

Updated on: 15 March,2023 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Chanakya Fund Trust, said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch a Category 2 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

Chanakya Fund Trust gets SEBI's nod for Category II-Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)


Ace Share Services Private Limited is the Investment Manager and Sponsor of the said Trust. CA Kresha Gupta and Mr. Ankush Kumar Jain, CFA are part of the key Investment Team for Chanakya Fund Trust.


The sector-agnostic Trust said it is planning to build a war chest in the coming months to invest in SME Listed Profitable companies with high potential opportunities in unorganized sectors. The approval of the fund is awaited from SEBI, however the fund will consider investments in both technology-enabled companies and a broader consumption theme. 



Emphasising investors’ trust in SME Listed Companies, CA Kresha Gupta, Director of Ace Share Services Limited, said that the enthusiasm for capital support to Companies listed on the SME Exchange is growing.


CFA Ankush Kumar Jain, Director of Ace Share Services Limited said “We are gearing to launch the AIF and see it as a strong force that will fuel SME Companies with the combined energies, support and capital from our growing network of investors.”

No offer or solicitation: This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK