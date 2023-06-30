Channelplay's Winning Streak Continues With 7 New Deals, Signalling A New Era In The Retail Marketing Industry

Deals announced include Godrej, Bosch, Tata Nexarc, Whirlpool, ONDC, Harman, Signify, Petronas, Transsion and Signify.

Channelplay, a leading provider of retail marketing services, has announced that it has won seven new deals in the quarter, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. The wins signal a shift in the retail marketing space, with objective parameters now informing decisions on which agency to go with for channel execution objectives across sales team outsourcing, visual merchandising, channel loyalty programs, and retail audits.

The retail marketing space has long been shaped by low entry barriers, and deals used to be won or lost on the basis of relationships between agencies and companies. The industry has therefore been extremely fragmented, but now Channelplay is poised to emerge as a clear winner. With companies taking channel outsourcing decisions more professionally, consolidation is finally here.

The rise of Channelplay over its 15 years of existence can be attributed to a culture of data-driven reviews across teams, forward-looking investments in technology, and greater professionalism in all aspects of management.

Industry watchers are not surprised that Channelplay has emerged as a leader in the space, given the pedigree of its founders—IIM Calcutta alumni with rich experience building businesses—and its process orientation in a space where these attributes are remarkably rare.

Commenting on the recent wins, Prashant Singh, Chief Growth Manager of Channelplay, said, "We are thrilled to have won seven new deals in the quarter. These wins demonstrate the trust that our clients have in our ability to deliver high-quality services and the value that we bring to their businesses. We are committed to continuing to invest in our people, processes, and technology to drive growth and deliver even better outcomes for our clients."

With the retail marketing space evolving rapidly, Channelplay's focus on driving innovation and delivering value to its clients has positioned it for continued success. The company's recent wins are a testament to its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and deliver results for its clients.