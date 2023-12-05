Chazz Bhalla Music: Elevating Brand Communications through Sonic Artistry

Chazz Bhalla is a seasoned digital professional and creator, offering innovative solutions for brand communications.

Chazz Bhalla

Soloist and producer Chazz Bhalla unveils an instrumental music production and composition portfolio, catering to a diverse audience encompassing electronic music enthusiasts, guitar aficionados, and brands seeking impactful musical and visual communications. With a keen focus on elevating the auditory experience, Chazz Bhalla is a seasoned digital professional and creator, offering innovative solutions for brand communications.

Boasting a wealth of experience, Chazz Bhalla has garnered the trust of esteemed artists such as Prateek Kuhad, Prabhdeep, Susmit Sen, Indian Ocean, Azadi Records, and many others. His expertise as an audio engineer shines through in the successful execution of live concerts and recordings, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence.

In composition, Chazz has beautifully woven electronic music with indie songwriting, producing an unparalleled festival mood in his debut EP, "Princely States." His creative prowess extends to crafting impactful brand communications for global giants, including Ford, Religare, Suzuki, Nissan, and Hero MotoCorp. His value lies in his work's resonance, fostering meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

As an independent composer and music producer, Chazz has exhibited resourcefulness by recently signing a reggaeton-inspired Punjabi track with Zee Music Company and releasing an independent dance music album whilst also fostering other indie bands and artists with his production chops.

“It’s great to see major labels taking a chance on independent artists”, says Chazz on his debut Punjabi language release, featuring Bawari Basanti and Tony Guinard. The track, Saawariye, will be released on Spotify on 4th Dec, as Zee’s catalogue returns to Spotify after a long-running license dispute between the music industry giants.

Chazz's multifaceted career includes notable collaborations with actress Kavya Trehan, Prabhdeep, Bawari Basanti and even stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh.

His guitar performances with The SkaVengers, spanning the UK, Spain, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, and India, showcase his integrity as a music artist, particularly at prestigious music festivals such as Glastonbury UK, Womad and the Bahrain Jazz Fest with his band, The SkaVengers.

The live performance of his new dance music album on November 25th at The Lalit, New Delhi, marks a significant milestone, inviting music enthusiasts to witness Chazz Bhalla's latest artistic venture.

His notable works include TV commercials featuring his compositions for brands like Ford, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Samsung and brand anthems for Harley Davidson, Religare and Coca-Cola.

For more information about Chazz Bhalla and his illustrious career, please visit:- www.chaitanyabhalla.com