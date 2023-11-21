Cheers to Past, Present and Future: Celebrating 50 Years in the Liquor Trade and Showcasing its Premium Charlie Collection

Meticulously crafted from a blend of top-tier ingredients and presented in high-end packaging, this whiskey promises a superior yet pocket-friendly experience for its valued customers.

Celebrating 50 years in the liquor trade, the company behind the sought-after liquor brand, Charlie, used the occasion to showcase its range of premium Charlie spirits, including rum, vodka and whiskey.

To commemorate this milestone, the company also unveiled its latest blend – the premium Charlie Whiskey, which, after undergoing a rigorous testing phase, will be available to connoisseurs. Meticulously crafted from a blend of top-tier ingredients and presented in high-end packaging, this whiskey promises a superior yet pocket-friendly experience for its valued customers. The unveiling was followed by champagne popping and filling a stunning five-layered champagne tower.

Managed by the third generation, Charlie Spirits, a brand of Highfield Distillery, also showcased its range of fine products, including the Charlie XXX Gold Rum, ranked second in Delhi, and classic and citrus green apple variants of Charlie Vodka. The company’s whiskey, King’s Gold, is the highest-selling brand in Delhi and other states. The company is committed to an environmentally friendly approach, with over 2000 plantations, recycled glass bottles, and zero liquid waste systems.

“In every crafted blend, there’s a story that captivates the soul. ‘Love at first sip’ is not just a phrase; it’s an emotion stirred into every bottle of Charlie. We believe in creating moments that linger, where the first sip is an introduction to a lifelong love affair with our exceptional spirits,” Arjun Singh, COO.

“At Charlie, luxury knows no boundaries. For us, ‘Luxury for ALL’ isn’t just a promise; it’s a commitment to ensuring that every enthusiast, regardless of background or taste preference, can savour the richness of our meticulously crafted spirits. We believe in democratising the true luxury experience for everyone. This is just the beginning of Charlie’s reign in the liquor industry,” said Poonya Singh, Marketing Executive and Brand Ambassador, who is also the Founder of All Things Stray.

The company ventured into the liquor business in 1973. However, in 2015, it established Highfield Distillers in Chandigarh, pursuing the new generation’s vision. Rooted in its philosophy of distilling excellence, Highfield has expanded its horizons under the guidance of its founders, Mr. Bhupinder Singh and Sonia Singh.

Mr Bhupinder Singh, an alumnus of Delhi University with a degree in English Honors, further honed his skills with a Business Management qualification from the UK. Raised in India, he adeptly blended an understanding of consumer needs with advanced management techniques acquired abroad.

Regarding the naming of the brand "Charlie," Mrs. Sonia Singh, the steadfast pillar of strength behind the company's journey, said, "During a short car ride 7 years ago, when we were all brainstorming ideas for our upcoming rum, I thought for a while and just said, 'Charlie - and Charlie it is.' And the rest, as they say, is history."

The company at present is managed by Arjun Singh and Poonya Singh.

Armed with an education from the University of Manchester, Arjun inherited entrepreneurial acumen from his family. He played a pivotal role in bringing about a shift in Highfield Distillers by introducing IMFL.

Poonya Singh, on the other hand, has devoted herself to the company. This commitment began during her student years at Warwick University. Upon her return, she played a pivotal role in reshaping the profile and composition of Charlie vodka. Single-handedly, she introduced comprehensive marketing strategies for all spirits, emphasizing vodka given its distinctive blend. Notably, Poonya took it upon herself to communicate the company’s products to consumers on various social media platforms, opting for direct engagement rather than appointing a brand ambassador.

Together, they have steered the company towards success and innovation.

Highfield Distillery has become a symbol of excellence, hard work, and a steadfast commitment to quality. It matches its tagline, “Where excellence becomes the spirit.”

Not to forget, within the illustrious Highfield family, the renowned Kings Gold Whiskey stands as a beacon of distinction—a testament to the enduring legacy.

Celebrating 50 Years: A Legacy of Dedication and Innovation

As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, it extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of its extraordinary journey. The family, led by Mr Nanak Singh, has driven the company’s success. From humble beginnings with a daily wage of Rs. 1.25, Mr Nanak Singh’s journey to establishing one of the biggest dairy and food industry empires and venturing into the liquor industry in 1973 is truly inspiring. His hard work, selfless deeds, and unwavering faith in God have shaped the legacy that the family proudly continues.

Singh Family Legacy

Mr. Nanak Singh’s journey from rags to riches is a testament to his commitment, courage, and determination. His contribution has been recognised by luminaries such as Field Marshal Manekshaw and renowned columnist Mr Khushwant Singh.

Field Marshal Manekshaw applauded Mr Nanak Singh’s commitment during the 1971 war, where he supplied milk at the war front in Balurghat, Jessore. This dedication earned Mr Nanak Singh personal recognition from Field Marshal Manekshaw in a heartfelt letter dated 20th August 1986.