Chef Jaspreet Singh Exploring World Of Opporunities Through Camera Lens

Chef Jaspreet Singh, a famous Instagram influencer with over one million followers and an entrepreneur , made the decision to try his hands on modelling after being scouted by an upcoming India’s Only kurta pyjama Brand Through Instagram itself.

Aspiring models come from all walks of life, but it's not often that one comes from the culinary world. However, that's exactly what happened with chef-turned-model, Chef Jaspreet Singh Devgun.

Chef Jaspreet Singh, a famous Instagram influencer with over one million followers and an entrepreneur , made the decision to try his hands on modelling after being scouted by an upcoming India’s Only kurta pyjama Brand Through Instagram itself.

Despite having no prior modeling experience, Chef Jaspreet Singh quickly caught the attention of top talent management companies and is in words for future endeavours.

Chef Jaspreet Singh says that his experience as a chef has actually helped him in the modeling industry. Adding on to this he say, "In the kitchen, you have to be able to handle pressure and should have patience. Those are skills that have translated well into modeling,"

Chef Jaspreet Singh devgun has also become an advocate for body positivity in the modeling industry. he hopes to inspire others to embrace their natural bodies and feel confident in their own skin.

Creating Body Positivity chef Jaspreet Singh says,” One should never think of their body as a limitation. Only thing that stops someone is their (I can’t do this) perspective". To this he also adds, “One can Achieve anything if he/she works hard for it and has a mindset for the same.”

While Chef Jaspreet Singh's career may have taken an unexpected turn, he's excited for how the tables are turning. "I could never have thought of modeling, but I'm grateful to Waheguruji and Hope babaji keeps blessing him like always," he said.