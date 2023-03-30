Chic Clothing brands you should try this Summer!

It's summer, which means it's time to turn up the heat when it comes to your warm weather wardrobe.

We have got you chic dresses, easy shorts, and fun matching sets from some amazing homegrown brands you'll want to wear on a hot day. So grab your favorite sun hat, throw some sunscreen in your beach bag, and check out these brands and their best picks for this summer.

Kokokos Official

Kokokos is a homegrown brand that aims to redefine beauty and comfort. The fundamental objective of the brand is to create a fashion label which is empowering, inclusive, and sustainable. The unique and comfortable outfits from the brand make you feel special in your own skin and inspire you to face the world with passion, sophistication, and confidence. The colour-bomb white dress from Kokokos makes a perfect breezy silhouette for an elegant and classy look for brunch with girls.

Seams Pret and Couture

Seams Pret and Couture is a womenswear brand focused on amalgamating modern-day sensibilities with traditional charm. The brand has a collection for everyday chic to bridal ensembles featuring lightweight and flowy, highly-tailored, indo-western, ethnic, and western styles that are dipped in vibrant colours and adorned with embroidered details to create beautiful, handcrafted marvels. ‘Calendonia’, a printed asymmetric dress fabricated from luxurious georgette and shantone fabric, is a quintessential outfit from the Marine Bonanza collection for your next sundown occasion or beachside brunch.

Reign

Reign is a homegrown brand, founded by women for women. The slow-fashion brand creates exceptional designs by keeping Indian women as their inspiration and muse. Reign has an extensive collection of trendy and timeless clothing and is slowly augmenting towards accessories. The exquisite summer look would be their Ivory satin top, paired with their Gold sierra hoops and denim shorts!

How When Wear

How When Wear is an online fashion brand, influenced by the free-spirited modern woman of today. The brand endeavours to create styles that are comfy and yet on-trend. The brand has a versatile collection which can be worn from morning to evening with impeccable quality. The tricolour tie-dye co-ord set from How When Wear X Tanya Ghavri’s collection is a refreshing, comfortable and statement piece to add to your wardrobe this summer.

Babli

Babli is an amalgamation of contemporary silhouettes and hand-loomed fabrics. The brand believes that they offer sustainable outfits for a reasonable value. One of their exquisite summer looks is a handloom cotton-based classic Black Checkered Oversized Shirt styled with solid black cotton pants with white sneakers.

Ribelle

Ribelle is a slow fashion label with a collection of a luxurious melange of pret and high-end crafted couture for women. The brand specialises in creating trans-seasonal outfits using premium materials and threads for a comfortable experience. The Skater dress with 3D butterfly embellishments from their collection made from Swiss satin is a statement piece you shouldn’t miss this summer season!

Label Meesa

Meesa is a sustainable fashion brand based in Noida with a history of Natural dyes and prints. The core value of the brand is to create a collection for women by using handcrafted details, upcycling and waste management. Label Meesa is establishing new segments on menswear and accessories for the liberation of the bending size and gender issues faced in the fashion industry. The Silver lining jumpsuit with corset belt from their latest SS23 collection - RID'DLE is created from Orange peel fabric and is a flowy and comfortable silhouette to add to your wardrobe.

Eleven O One

Eleven O One is a homegrown and sustainable fashion label which creates contemporary western wear silhouettes for women. The Celia Azure Co-Ord is a newly launched Spring- summer versatile day-to-night outfit which can be styled in diverse ways from coffee to lunch to a work meeting to a date or family dinner.

