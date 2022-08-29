Child actor Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit gears up for his official debut with the music video 'Zindagi Ki Masti'

The social media space has become an ideal destination for artists irrespective of their age, proximity or background they come from.

Especially child actors and teenagers have access to showcase their talent in a creative way to the audience. Leveraging the digital medium, child actor Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit is excited to make his debut as an actor with his maiden music video.

Hailing from the Balera village of the Barmer district in Rajasthan, Lokendra has earlier been a part of several theatre plays and dramas. In addition, the child actor, since his school, participated in a myriad of co-curricular activities. Not just this, he had even participated in and won a fashion show event during his school.

The child artist's first appearance in front of the camera was a fashion portfolio for a small-scale apparel brand. Since then, Lokendra has been actively working towards his dream of becoming an actor. In the past, Lokendra had featured in different short films that were shot at an amateur level.

However, the child actor is now making his professional debut with the music video 'Zindagi Ki Masti'. The details of the song are not yet revealed, but we hear that it is a fun-filled track with upbeat tunes. As Lokendra makes his foray into the world of music and entertainment, his longing dream remains to be a part of a Hindi feature film.

But before getting in there, the child actor wants to complete his formal education. Juggling studies and following his passion, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit is immensely motivated to make a mark in the entertainment industry. We hope that the small town boy goes on to pursue his dreams and becomes a huge success in the future.

