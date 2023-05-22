ChillWell 2.0 Reviews [Consumer Reports Why You SHOULD NOT BUY!]

The ChillWell 2.0 (often misspelled as Chilwell 2.0 or mistaken as Chilwell ac) is a very popular portable air cooler, and you may be wondering why.

Well, as more households looked for a more economical means to beat the heat, it went on to become a bestseller in the United States and Canada. To several queries about the product, like if ChillWell is an air conditioner, how it operates, safety advice, whether one should buy it, pros and cons, etc., there are a variety of unanswered or varying replies. This ChillWell air cooler review covers in detail all the information a buyer needs to have before making a purchase.

Here is my review and assessment of the ChillWell 2.0. Additionally, from the perspective of a real customer, you will discover every minute detail about the product without any hype or false promises, allowing you to make an informed choice. Let's get going!

Reviews on ChillWell 2.0

A portable air cooler, NOT an air conditioner, is what ChillWell 2.0 is. There shouldn't be confusion because an air cooler's output and mechanism are very different from those of a conventional air conditioner.

To keep you cool wherever you are without running up your electric bill, ChillWell 2.0 was created! It does this by being extremely energy-efficient, rechargeable, and portable for easy and swift transportation. It makes use of "Insta-frost" technology, which uses water to cool things quickly. For this reason, ChillWell air coolers contain a water tank, dual cooling jets, and a cooling cartridge.

ChillWell 2.0 Specifications

Pay close attention to what's below since it will help you understand what to expect when you order the ChillWell 2.0. The gadget has a very extensive specification that may easily be misunderstood.

It is Portable: Although the word "portable" has been mentioned severally, it is still best to be aware of the precise dimensions. Now, here's one of the unique things to love: you can transport the portable air cooler anyplace around the home easily, from the living room to the home office and your sleeping area, unlike the stationary air conditioner on the wall. The portable air cooler is 5.50"(L) x 6.90"(W) x 7.10"(H) and weighs 1.62 LBS.

Rechargeable: The ChillWell air cooler is battery-powered and has four fan speed settings: Low, Medium, High, and Turbo; the lower the speed, the longer the charge lasts. It uses a USB-C cord for charging that is provided in the package, and a full charge takes about 5 hours and has up to 12 hours of use.

Battery Spec: 2000mAh AC100-120V, DC5V, 1.5-2.0A Li-on.

Insta Chill: I keep my ChillWell unit on my desk, kitchen counter, or nightstand because I've discovered that when it's kept far away, you might not enjoy the cool breeze. The cooling effect is felt within seconds to a minute. Just ensure to place the cooler close to you.

Adjustable Vent: Just like the air vents in your car, the ChillWell 2.0 vent can be adjusted to direct the airflow where you need it without having to change the position of the gadget.

Low Noise: You'd agree that 'low' noise differs from 'no' noise. The noise coming from the fan is minimal and shouldn't be a form of annoyance while in use. I can't determine the actual decibels (dB) but it's similar to the fan noise from your laptop.

Water Tank: The ChillWell personal space cooler water tank has a 550 ml volume capacity, and you must have water in the tank before using the air cooler.

LED Night Light: When the device is on, the LED chamber adds ambiance and has the following colors: White, Purple, Teal, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Green. If you don't like it, you may turn it off; the instructions for doing so are in the manual.

Cooling Cartridge: It is advised that you replace yours at most every three to four months. The cartridge is designed to be soaked and put back into the drawer.

Saves Energy: Imagine running your split air conditioning unit all day; the energy used would be high, and you would have to remain in the space where the cooling is felt. However, with the ChillWell air cooler, you can take it everywhere, whether inside or outside the house, and its energy usage is way lower because the ChillWell air cooler is a compact-sized device with no bulky parts that demand ample electricity to use.

ChillWell 2.0 Official Website (Where to buy ChillWell)

With the growing embrace of artificial intelligence (AI), it only takes a few clicks and command lines to completely copy an already existing website in an effort to entice unwary visitors and steal their personal information, including email, address, and payment details.

ChillWell 2.0 is not officially sold on Amazon, Walgreens, Walmart, eBay, etc., as those are independent resellers with no affiliation with ChillWell 2.0 manufacturers. DO NOT PURCHASE FROM RESELLERS! Many are out to sell replicas that do not work and at a ridiculous price. The official ChillWell website has the best offers.

Here are the prices:

1 ChillWell 2.0 costs $89.99.

2 ChillWell air coolers cost $179.99.

3 Units: $201.99

4 Units: $269.99

Links to the official website have been placed throughout this article for your use, and clicking any of them will direct you to the checkout page, where you can select the quantity and enter your full name, email address, mobile number, and address before paying with a debit or credit card or PayPal.

Pros and Cons

The benefits and drawbacks that I've noticed since I started using the ChillWell 2.0 units are as follows, starting with the benefits:

1. No Required Installation: The air cooler has a DIY setup and doesn't need to be linked to multiple components or gear to work. It's simple and quick to set up and have it function. You don't need to spend additional money hiring a technician to help with the installation.

2. Little Maintenance Needed: Like the installation, maintenance as well is straightforward and can be done by you. All you need to do is clean the body, clean the tank (if needed) with a bending brush and refill it, wash the cooling cartridge, clean the fan, and you're all set.

3. ChillWell has an official Website: Click on the official website link to get to the company's webpage, which is the solely recommended website to purchase the device, and order now. I've placed several orders as gifts for loved ones from there in minutes, and they were delivered in a few days.

4. There is a 60-day return policy: If, for whatever reason (damaged, malfunctioning, etc.), you are not pleased with your purchase, you should contact ChillWell customer service and request your entitled refund without having to answer any questions or get harassed.

5. Attractive Design: One of the less-discussed features of the air cooler is its design, which integrates with any environment and looks great at night thanks to LED lighting.

6. Economical: At $89 per unit, it's a great deal for a portable air cooler that keeps you cool for hours and acts as a personal substitute for using an air conditioner.

7. Quality Air: The cooling cartridge is a filter that makes sure that the air that comes in contact with your skin and personal space is cool, clean, and free of dirt and other debris.

8. Variable Fan Speed: You have control over the fan's speed and how much cooling you need, albeit the higher the speed, the more energy is used up during a full charge.

Cons

1. Because ChillWell 2.0 is referred to as a portable AC, it's simple to mistake it for an air conditioner. However, it is a portable personal space cooler

2. One unit will not adequately cool a large room.

3. The water tank needs to be filled with great caution to prevent spills and electric shock or damage.

4. Having to constantly refill the water tank could be a little bothersome.

5. I've noticed multiple out-of-stock alerts on the official website as a result of increased demand.

6. The company's official website is the only place where it is legitimately sold.

ChillWell 2.0 Air Cooler Instructions

Let's start with what's in the packaging and then go over how to set up, care for, and maintain your ChillWell air cooler.

1. The ChillWell 2.0 device

2. The cooling cartridge

3. A USB Type-C cord

4. A quick start manual

Once you take these out of the package, the next step is to charge the battery. There is a USB port on the back of the device; since only the cable is provided, you can use your laptop, PlayStation, charger adapter, or other USB-compatible devices to plug the other end in while the device charges. When it is fully charged, the blinking light will stay solid.

How to Care for Your Device

The next step is maintenance, which is necessary to prevent damage, diminished effectiveness, electric shock, and other issues. Here are some guidelines to remember:

After using the cartridge for three months, it is advised that you purchase a replacement cartridge.

Wash the cooling cartridge regularly and gently with soap and running water with your hand and let it dry.

To clean the appliance both inside and out, use a soft brush and towel.

Always place the portable air cooler on a dry, flat surface.

When filling the tank, avoid spilling any water.

Before using the ChillWell 2.0 unit, make sure the cable is dry.

Avoid pouring any unfamiliar or strange liquid into the water tank.

Keep objects off the portable air chiller.

Avoid exposing the device to prolonged direct sunlight.

Why You Shouldn’t Buy ChillWell 2.0 Portable Air Cooler (Nobody Tells You This)

Do not buy ChillWell…

If you intend to use it as a permanent replacement to your air conditioning unit

If you expect a single unit to cool a large room

If you see it available on Walmart, Amazon, etc., DO NOT BUY as those are resellers with many con artists online

If you expect it to cool you from a far distance. It is a personal space cooler.

Contact Information

Send an email to ChillWell@rephelpdesk.com or call 1-888-998-6324 to contact the ChillWell customer care hotline with any questions you may have about orders, shipping, or other issues.

ChillWell in Canada

Do you reside in the polite country of Canada and are interested in ordering the air cooler? ChillWell 2.0 reviews aren't confined to the United States alone. However, I'm unaware of the delivery time but it might take longer, two weeks or more.

The Instruction Manual

This is included in the packaging when you order. It is a handbook on how to operate and maintain your ChillWell air cooler unit and includes illustrated graphics for better understanding.

Order Tracking and Status

You can rely on the order status web page to track your order. The link is at the bottom/footer of the ChillWell website. If your order is taking a bit longer than anticipated, you can call customer service or use the order status page.

Cartridge Replacement for the ChillWell 2.0

You can contact ChillWell@rephelpdesk.com for guidance on how to order your Cooling cartridge replacement after about 3 months of continuous use, as directed in the manual.

The Impacts of Heat Waves

The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided tips to deal with the heat, such as resting, staying in a cool place, avoiding vigorous physical activity, remaining indoors throughout the hottest parts of the day, consuming sufficient fluids (water and juice), etc. Nevertheless, the WHO cautioned that heat wave has been on the rise each year, and the situation tends to get nearly unbearable.

Because severe heatstroke can result in serious damage to the organs and life-threatening dehydration, staying cool should not be compromised in any manner whatsoever. Did you know that every year in the United States alone, an average of 688 fatalities are reported? (data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]).

ChillWell 2.0 is a low-power-consuming cooling on-demand portable air chiller that is very simple to use anywhere. Just have it completely charged with water in the tank, and it's ready for use.

Summary of ChillWell 2.0 Reviews Consumer Reports

The ChillWell 2.0 has a mean rating of 4.91 out of 5.0 from more than 368,000 customers across the United States and Canada for durability, effectiveness, and reliability. ChillWell air cooler is a compact-sized, easily transported air chiller that utilizes Insta-frost technology to add polar mist to the surrounding area in minutes.

ChillWell 2.0 costs $89.99 for a single unit on the company's website but goes as low as $67.50 for a bulk order of 4 air chillers at once, and there is a 60-day return warranty on every order.

