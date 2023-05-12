ChillWell Portable AC Reviews (LEGIT or NOT?): Read Before Buying ChillWell AC

Beating the summer heat is always in the mind of everyone but unfortunately, not everybody is able to do that.

What is the coolest way to beat this heat? Don't worry, you aren't alone, even some tech guru gets stuck. Indeed, a lot of people have been looking to know this while some lucky people have figured out what works and what doesn’t, and it looks like the cost of cooling homes will be much higher this summer. Guess what? I'm seeing some bills skyrocketing but don't border, a lot of stuff works now. Trust me, you won't be spending such an amount this Summer trying to cool your personal space.

Luckily, even before the heat gets to the peak, we have figured out one of the cheapest ways to remain cool all summer long irrespective of where you are. Best device we are recommending today is ChillWell Portable AC. The manufacturer claims that it is the best they have produced after many years of experience of which we don't know if it is true. We pick the Gadget like other product reviewers and try to know if it can solve this problem.

After protracted research, we find out that ChillWell Portable AC is one of the best brands selling out this summer though there are some mis-leading claims we observed while researching this product of which we are going to resolve. Indeed, a lot has been said - what even the manufacturer doesn't know. That's the type of world we are living in now.

Don't worry, this is an in-depth review. We try as much as possible to cover everything Worth knowing and we also have official links from Manufacturer for people who are interested in buying but it is better to read before making any decision so that you won't regret anything in the future. Truly, ChillWell Portable AC is a good option, a quality addition to any home, one of the cheapest ways to blast icy cold air into any room but what if it is not that good for you? You waste a minimum of $90 or even more.

Product Overview

Product Name: ChillWell AC

Category: Home Accessory/Appliance

Official product sales Page: Official website

Key Highlights

Cool in seconds (30 seconds)

Battery powered and rechargeable.

Cordless

Portable, lightweight, and ultra compact

3-in-one device (air cooler, humidifier, and powerful fan)

Easy top pouring with addition of ice, and fragrance

Designed with durable and highly efficient cooling cartridge.

Adjustable louvers for directing air flow.

Air volume: 100m³/hour

All purchase are backed With a 60-day money-back guarantee (no question asked, full refund instantly)

Durable handle for easy handling

ChillWell Portable AC Explained

ChillWell Portable AC is an electrical gadget that can be used as an air cooler/air conditioner, humidifier, and a powerful fan. It uses hydro-chill technology to turn hot air into cold, moisturized air and it is mostly used indoors (in your personal space only).

In contrast to similar AC, ChillWell features an easy top pouring tank (about 550ml). It holds water in this tank, passes air across it (hot air from the vicinity), and extracts heat from it through evaporation ( due to the evaporation of water stored in the tank on exposure to air). It also makes the air humid. With no maintenance cost, zero installation cost, and ultra efficient design, it uses 80% less energy which means that you will be saving big this time.

ChillWell AC comes with an easy-to-use interface. in less than one minute, you will enjoy all the benefits of an air-conditioned room. By push of a button, the unit can be turned on, turned off, put in many modes, and used as a light source to illuminate your personal space. The manufacturer claims that people with zero knowledge should have no issues in using this Portable AC unit.

ChillWell also comes with multiple speed modes which are responsible for a perfect desired comfort by letting the user pick the desired speed or cooling power based on the degree of coolness. It has high cooling efficiency and faster - Within minutes it humidifies, conditions, and cleans the air making it relaxing and comfortable.

ChillWell Portable AC is packed with features rarely seen in comparable gadgets. We found out many stunning features during the course of this review. It is ultra compact, rechargeable with no connection cords to worry about (only USB charging cord). It weighs just a few pounds and can easily be used from room to room, office to office, and it is transportable.

From the real user we met, it's 300% more efficient, smaller, portable - and it cools just the same as traditional AC. No doubt, it is one of the fastest portable AC available online today. It is rugged, durable, and extremely stylish, and so good that it is tagged the most innovative invention in the cooling industry.

ChillWell can be recharged from many USB adapters. Most people use power banks, USB chargers, and laptops. It charges faster, can be deeply discharged and we have confirmed that the battery can survive many charging and discharging cycles (more than 1000 cycles). When fully charged, the battery lasts more than four hours though it depends on the speed it is working at.

ChillWell AC looks affordable though not the cheapest we have seen. Currently, it is available online, on the official website at around $90 (USD). The manufacturer claims that they are not selling in local stores which we haven't verified, and they also claim to offer more discounts and less shipping charges.

Features Of ChillWell Portable AC

On the official website , the manufacturer advertised the following features:

Multiple Fan Speed: ChillWell Portable AC comes with three fan speeds namely low, medium, and high. With these different speed levels, users can select any cooling speed that suits them. There is a dedicated button with a fan symbol (first button from the right looking from the back) to select this speed level.

Turbo Boost: To increase your ChillWell cooling experience all summer Long, this unit comes with turbo mode. Under this setting, you get the fastest cooling ever.

Handle: This unit also Comes with a handle to enable users to move it around.

Multiple Color LED Lights: ChillWell Portable AC unit also features seven different colors of light and there's a unique button for switching this light. These colors can be put in cycle mode when pressed 8 times.

Adjustable Blades: ChillWell allows users to direct airflow out of the system. These blades are made with quality plastics, they look durable, and stylishly designed. It allows owners to cool down some targets faster as they can direct the cooled air effortlessly.

Compact: Maybe not the smallest but this is really Small. It looks small yet has the needed power to cool down your personal space.

Portable and Lightweight: Designed with a quality handle and manufactured from lightweight materials (mainly plastics) ChillWell is one of the best coolers to get this Summer. Users can move it effortlessly though it is not recommended to move it when filled with water.

Cooling Cartridge: One of the unique features of the ChillWell AC. It makes it possible to condition air faster and this is one of the things that differentiate it from most air conditioners. It also lasted longer, more than 8 months before reducing its efficiency.

Larger Water Tank: When filled with icy water, it lasts up to 9 hours before refilling.

Air filter: At the back, there is a filter to remove dust particles so that it will deliver clean air. This filter needs to be cleaned regularly for optimum performance.

Rechargeable Battery: ChillWell AC can be run without power. This is one area the manufacturer improved this current version. It can be charged from any USB Charging port and can be charged with any Type micro USB-C cable and can be deeply discharged without affecting the performance.

How To Use It: Four Easy Steps

The ChillWell Portable AC is easy to use just like other Portable AC you have been using before, but it looks easier.

Here is how to use it:

1: Unbox your order and remove everything from the package.

2: Wet the cooling cartridge and insert it in the right direction.

3: Filled the tank with icy water

4: Turn it on. If the battery is low, plug it to any USB adapter.

Advantages Of ChillWell Portable AC

ChillWell AC offers more advantages than conventional AC.

Here are some of the advantages:

Rapid Cooling: It uses cutting edge technology to cool down any room faster which means quick relaxing. Cooling times vary (depending on the ambient temperature and humidity and also cooling setting).

Eco-friendly: ChillWell AC uses no gas or anything hazardous.

Customizable: ChillWell AC comes with control settings so anyone can customize their ChillWell Portable AC effortlessly.

More Efficient: With ChillWell AC, a bundle of cash will be saved this summer. It uses very little power yet has the same cooling effect as a window system air conditioner that uses much power.

No Permanent Installation: ChillWell offers portable cooling, hence, its name (ChillWell Portable AC) Unlike traditional Air conditioners that are required to be fixed permanently.

No maintenance: Not really no but negligible when compared to normal ac units you have been using.

Battery Powered: With ChillWell AC you can get cooled air even when there's no power.

Affordable: Far from being the cheapest because we've seen portable AC selling at $50 and even under but considering what ChillWell offers, it is worth it (at around $90). Comparable AC cost $200 plus. It is really affordable though it depends on where you are buying.

More Compact and Portable: Just take it anywhere, no hassle, you can even transport it as well. ChillWell AC is ultra compact, the most we have seen.

Disadvantages Of ChillWell Portable AC

While it has Many advantages, there are some of its downsides you need to consider before making this unit your choice this summer.

Here are some of the disadvantages we discovered:

1: The tank needs to be refilled almost every time you want to use it. While using it, we discovered that once filled with icy water, it can last just 8 hours. We try running it again but it is not given the desired result. It is chilling but not as powerful as before. Keep this in mind whenever you are shopping for this portable AC.

2: It works well for a medium sized room only. More units are required for larger space which represents more initial capital but you will save more in a long run

3: Available only online though this is what the manufacturer said prior to this review we don't know if it has been made available on local stores like other Portable AC they have produced.

Prices Of ChillWell Portable AC

On the official product sales Page , one ChillWell Portable AC cost $89.99 minus shipping charges.

Two ChillWell Portable AC cost $179 Plus shipping fee

Three ChillWell Portable AC cost $201 Plus shipping fee

Four ChillWell Portable AC cost $269 plus shipping fee

All prices are in United States dollars and are discounted. The manufacturer might remove the discount anytime without notice so we aren't responsible for any price inaccuracies in the future.

Package Content

1: ChillWell Portable AC Unit

2: User manual

3: Cooling Cartridge

4: Charging Cord (about four feet)

Precautions ( ChillWell Portable AC Review)

1: Don't use it without putting the cooling cartridge

2: Avoid moving it when filled with water

3: Don't use it when not around

4: Always place it in a flat surface

5: Clean the filter always

FAQs

How does ChillWell work?

ChillWell uses Hydro-Chill Technology that helps turn hot air into cold, moist air.

What does the degree of cooling depend on?

The degree of cooling depends on three factors: the outside air temperature, the air humidity, and the device settings you choose. ChillWell helps reduce the temperature of the air through evaporative cooling. The higher the temperature and the lower the humidity, the more actively evaporation occurs, and, therefore, the stronger the cooling effect. By adjusting the settings, you can choose the cooling comfort level that is right for you.

How Much Water Does The Tank Hold?

ChillWell has 550ml water tank for cooling

What Is The Weight?

1lb 13.5 oz

What Are The LED Light Colors?

Blue, Red, White, Teal, Purple, Yellow, and Green

How Long Will ChillWell Portable AC Run?

When fully charged it will run for 3.5 hours depending on speed setting, room temperature levels, and room humidity levels. When plugged in ChillWell can last 8-12 hours on a single fill depending on speed setting, room temperature levels, and room humidity levels.

What Is ChillWell AC Dimensions?

6.69"(L) by 5.71"(W) by 6.30"(H)

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews: What Users Have Said

Nate J. - Reno, NV

“Keeps me cool no matter where I am. Garage, bedroom, living room, the office, anywhere. It works fast and doesn’t cost me an arm and a leg to run. I don’t know what else you could want in an air cooler. ChillWell Portable AC is fantastic.”

Karen W. - Orlando, FL

“I love the hot weather, but those hot August nights can be terrible to sleep through! Thanks to ChillWell AC, I am comfortable no matter what the temperature is outside. I even take it with me while I’m camping.

Heather R. - Salt Lake City, UT

“Fantastic little cooler that can even be used as a humidifier! Perfect for dry air and stuffy sinuses. The best for doing yoga or just lounging in the brutal hot summer.”

False Claims We Observed From ChillWell AC Reviews

1: Cover larger space: Most reviews we read keep saying this. From what we have seen, it is not that powerful to handle a larger room. We recommend it for people interested in cooling their personal space.

2: Cool in seconds: Truly, it is faster, faster than the one we tried Last summer but don't expect this to cool your room within 30 seconds.

3: Noiseless: We observed that the fan makes small noises, though not annoying.

4: Maintenance free: Far from the truth, we research this product more, the cooling cartridge needs replacing after working for some few months ( around 11 or 12 months). The air filter needs cleaning, the water needs to be refilled, these are some of the maintenance we observed.

Conclusion

ChillWell Portable AC is a good option, our top picks. It is a new-age device, versatile and can handle three functions (air cooler, humidifier, fan). We recommend it for anyone looking to save big this summer. If you have enough money to crank your window system air conditioner all summer long you might not need this portable AC.