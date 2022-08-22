Chimichurri, serving Asia on your plate

Introducing Chimichurri in conjunction with PopTate’s, an authentic Asian food flavor.

As wide as continent Asia is, more diverse is its food culture. Different Asian countries serve a variety of their local delicacies that are loved and appreciated all over the world.



In the ethnicity of pan Asian cuisine, Chimichurri has been a part of the hospitality industry serving its Pan Asian savouries since 2019. It’s first outlet is been launched in Andheri at Marol Naka, Mumbai in 2019. Later, its success at the first one and the increasing demand for our treats inspired us to introduce more openings. And currently, there are three Chimichurri outlets spread evenly in Mumbai, Thane & Pune.



All the outlets follow the same standardized protocols in term of superior food quality, sufficient food quantity, theme-based ambience, and graceful food presentations.



Talking about Chimichurri's kitchen team, they are a highly professional & experienced crew who are specialized in their skills. The meal offered are been handpicked by the head chef from the countries of China, Japan, Indonesia, Srilanka and other Asian countries.

The regional pan Asian food is cooked in the most authentic way to get you the feel of the nation like the assorted Sushi platter, Togarashi fries, Srilankan curry, Pan fried Chicken Gyoza, Edamame beans Thai style and much more to offer. Do not miss out on the freshly prepared Chimichurri sauce which lives up to your expectation to enjoy the glazy & herby dip of the Asian flavour. Along with food, Chimichurri has a plethora of premium bar to offer to their guests.

Being the extended version of Pop Tate’s, where delicious sizzlers and 1+1 happy hours has been the vintage offering to our patrons, the same offerings are been served at Chimichurri too.



A visit to Chimichurri will let you enjoy the Asian food delicacies served on your plate.

Eat Asian, Feel Asian, and Enjoy Asian!

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/chimichurriindia/?hl=en

Ordering Link- https://chimichurri.in/

